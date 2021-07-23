Super Cerebus Vs The Virus Vs Neal Adams From Dave Sim in October

Dave Sim has, in recent years, taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Dove, alongside Benjamin Hobbs, railing against what he sees as society's and comic books' deficiencies. And each one-shot trying to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way. An in October that means re-running more of his pandemic conspiracy strips, with his Neal Adams Superman Vs Mohammad Ali cover parody. Dave Sim began Cerebus with Moon Roach parodying Neal Adams, he has now gone back to the bard.

SUPER CEREBUS VS COVID 19 ONE SHOT

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

AUG211356

(W) David Birdsong, Matt Dow, Benjamin Hobbs, Eddie Khanna, Laura McFarland, Sean Michael Robinson, Dave Sim (A) David Birdsong (A / CA) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim, Benjamin Hobbs

On a distant planet, in front of a star-studded cast of CIH? and Gustave Dore characters, Super-Cerebus and Covid-19 duke it out for… well, we don't really know! The important thing is they duke it out! Why a distant planet? No idea. We don't explain classic 1970s story premises, we just make fun of them. Stop asking so many questions and just thrill to this galaxy-spanning tale of a super-heroic aardvark and the microscopic basketball with knobby little things sticking out of it that paralyzed a planet and thrilled an entire generation. In Shops: Oct 27, 2021 SRP: 4

SWORDS OF CEREBUS IN HELL TP VOL 07

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

AUG211357

(W) Dave Sim, Benjamin Hobbs (A / CA) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim, Benjamin Hobbs

Further collecting Cerebus' adventures in Hell? (with a question mark)! Super-Cerebus eats a batch of Red Xenonite brownies which, in this case, causes his Amphetamine Vision to run wild, killing the infernal dead with heart attacks! Super-Cerebus switches into his civilian identity as Kent Olsen, FOX NEWS Gehenna news anchor! Get ready for Cerebus Woman, the tyrannical queen of Real Amazon.com Island and her legion of Mason-Dixon Greek Man O'Horsies! First appearance of her invisible robot bulldozer! Meet the Infernal Realms' most inclusive super group! Watch, as the strangest heroes of all go head-to-head with Cerebus! Collects Giant Super-Cerebus Annual #1, Cerebus Woman #1, LGBTQ People #1, and Fornicators Inc. #1.

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: 24.99