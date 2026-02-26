Super Mondo Mega Mutts by Curt Pires and Juan Gedeon from Oni Press

Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: comicspro, Curt Pires, Juan Gedeon, Super Mondo Mega Mutts

Article Summary Super Mondo Mega Mutts is a new four-issue comic miniseries from Curt Pires and Juan Gedeon, launching July 2026.

Inspired by TMNT, Kamandi, and We3, the story follows four transformed dogs fighting for justice in LA.

The comic delivers high-octane, R-rated action with bold art and wild, anthropomorphic canine heroes.

Oni Press promises a bombastic, double-sized debut with unique characters and sci-fi worldbuilding.

Hunter Gorinson of Oni Press announced a new title at ComicsPRO, by Curt Pires and Juan Gedeon. And he wanted the comic book retailers in attendance to chant it along with him. "Hey guys, see the name of this book, say it with me because it's so much fun: Super Mondo Mega Mutts! Yes! If you can't get excited about a comic that has the tagline "Mutt Up or Shut Up," I cannot help you." You can catch up on more from ComicsPRO right here.

Talking about meeting with Curt Pires two years ago at San Diego Comic-Con, "we sat down and we were talking about things we loved about the industry, and we got onto the 80s black-and-white craze, the birth of the Turtles and everything that followed thereafter. He pitched me the idea for this book, and I said: "If we can get Juan Gedeon to draw—we can do it." And we got Juan Gedeon, you may know as the artist that's known for doing Jurassic League with Daniel Warren Johnson, the absolutely insane dinosaur Justice League book. He recently also did a book for Oni called Cowboys of Mesa, which has the most handsome war for cows you've seen in the past year. The book will be in full colour, but you can see some of Juan's early work here. A year ago, a fragment of an interdimensional civilisation crashed into downtown Los Angeles, they created a bubble called the Glee that was impenetrable, and Argus, America's most compromised government contractor, said: "We have to go in and see what we can get, but we don't want to send in humans, too dangerous. So very much like the original space program, they decided to send in the dogs. They sent in four dogs, loaded up with test equipment, and when they came back out, they were the Super Mondo Mega Mutts. So this is an extremely hyper-violent, over-the-top, rated-R, fun, carefree, absolutely balls-to-the-wall science-fiction comic, very much in the vein of early Turtles. And we are having a blast. Curt and Juan are both here. They're gonna be signing prints immediately after the first block of presentations wraps up, so please come say hi to them in the exhibit hall. This book will be on sale in July, and we'll be sharing much, much more about it to come. It's a four-issue miniseries, double-size."

SUPER MONDO MEGA MUTTS #1 (of 4)

Written by CURT PIRES

Art & Cover by JUAN GEDEON

ON SALE IN JULY! | $6.99 | 40 pgs

From the Co-Creators of LOST FANTASY and DC: THE JURASSIC LEAGUE, Oni Press Lets Loose the Dogs of War on Downtown L.A. with a Double-Sized, 40-Page Bombshell in July. THIS SUMMER … MUTT UP OR SHUT UP! In advance of the upcoming Comics PRO Comic Book Industry Meeting in Glendale, CA, Oni Press – the multiple Eisner and Harvey Award-winning publisher of groundbreaking comics and graphic novels since 1997 – is proud to announce SUPER MONDO MEGA MUTTS #1 (of 4) – a monstrous new milestone from superstar-in-the-making Curt Pires (Lost Fantasy, Fireborn) and powerhouse artist Juan Gedeon (DC: The Jurassic League, COW-Boys of Moo Mesa) beginning with a double-sized, 40-page introduction to a brand-new team of raucously rowdy, anthropomorphic anti-heroes with TEETH this July!

"It's been thrilling to watch Oni Press reach new heights the last couple years under the tenure of Hunter [Gorinson, President & Publisher], Sierra [Hahn, Editor-in-Chief] and the whole team—and I couldn't be more excited to be bringing them one of my best ideas ever," said writer Curt Pires. "This is a book that is big, bombastic, and heartfelt, one that's capable of bringing newb folks into comic shops—and I'm ecstatic to be creating it with my masterful collaborator Juan Gedeon."

"SUPER MONDO MEGA MUTTS is the kind of book I grew up loving and dreaming about making," said artist Juan Gedeon. "It's loud, weird, funny, and full of heart, with characters you want to protect even when they're causing chaos. Working with Curt and the team at Oni Press has been a blast, and they've given us room to go big and take risks. I'm excited for readers to finally see these dogs unleashed and tearing through the page."

One year ago, a fragment of an inter-dimensional civilization collided with Downtown L.A. – creating an impregnable no-man's-land where the laws of physics no longer apply. Convinced that no human being could survive the terrain within, the US government's most morally compromised contractors decided to explore the area codenamed "The Gleam" by sending in four research animals in the hopes of capturing its precious technological wonders. They were hoping to find a new kind of weapon. What they got instead was four radically transformed dogs with minds and a mission all their own. WOLF! FRANKEE! GRIFFY! FREDDY! Together with their brilliant mentor MOJO, the SUPER MONDO MEGA MUTTS are going to bring justice back to the avenues and alleyways where out-of-control federal forces and gangs powered-up by pilfered alien technology now reign. They thought they could put this band of outlaw misfits on a leash… Now the world is going to discover what happens when these mutts BITE BACK.

"It's a love letter to Jack Kirby's Kamandi, Eastman and Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Grant Morrison's We3—packed with the kind of ambitious worldbuilding and white-knuckle tension those classics are known for," said series editor Karl Bollers. "But at its core, SUPER MONDO MEGA MUTTS is a story about four anthropomorphic canines who just want one thing: a normal life."

This summer, prepare to face the fur and fury as four new comics icons enter the fray and clamp their jaws down tight on the dirty underbelly of the City of Angels! Who are they? What have they become? And can they ever truly find their way home? Find out only in SUPER MONDO MEGA MUTTS #1 (of 4) – on sale in comic shops everywhere in July!

