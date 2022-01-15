Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #7 Preview: Say Neigh to Murder

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. All that stands between Ruthye and sweet revenge is a horse in this preview of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #7. A Super Horse, that is. Check out the preview below.

SUPERGIRL WOMAN OF TOMORROW #7 (OF 8)

DC Comics

1021DC141

1021DC142 – SUPERGIRL WOMAN OF TOMORROW #7 (OF 8) CVR B NICOLA SCOTT VAR – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Bilquis Evely

It's the moment you've been waiting for…the capture of Krem! With the fugitive in custody, Supergirl must now deal with his allies, the ungodly Brigands! To stop them once and for all, she must leave Ruthye behind with the man who killed her beloved father. Can she trust the young girl to let the villain of our story live long enough to stand trial? Or is this the tragic end of his story and ours?

In Shops: 1/18/2022

SRP: $4.99

