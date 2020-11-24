Could Superman Be A 9/11-Style Terrorist (Action Comics Spoilers)

Action Comics #1027 time, spoilers ahead. Sometimes we all have mad thoughts. Walking along the street, realising that you could just push the person in front of you into traffic. Or on the subway, into the path of an oncoming train. Mad thoughts, we don't act on them, the horror we feel from even thinking about them is believed by some to be an evolutionary method to preventing us fro actually carrying them out. It's what the brain does to keep society functioning. When it doesn't work, well, bad things happen. And it seems to be part of Kryptonian DNA, or whatever they have, as well.

In today's Action Comics #1027, Brian Bendis' penultimate issue, most of what is listed in the solicitation happened last issue, it's all about mop-up time. Including Star Labs, the people behind the Invisible Mafia getting established, what happened to Conner Kent, pushing the Earth into the Negative Zone and all the rest. And Superman has had enough.

Super-Al Quaeda there, much? Taking down any skyscraper in a New York-modelled city like Metropolis is going to have that kind of optics. But it's all okay.

He was just thinking about it, that's all. A mad thought. Except… what if it wasn't? What if Superman did blow up that building and then whizzed round the Earth at super-speed turning back time so that this time he did not do it? The Richard Donner solution? So that Clark Kent remains a Super Terrorist? Yes, that's the reading I have come away with. I wonder if the Daily Planet under its new owner will give this theory and credence?

