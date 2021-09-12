Superman and the Authority #3 Preview: Things Get Grimdark

Things are about to get Grimdark in Superman and the Authority #3, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. And no, that's not a commentary on DC's tendency to chase the dragon of Dark Knight and Watchmen for the last several decades. It's literally the title of the story! Check out a preview below.

SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY #3 (OF 4)

DC Comics

0621DC158

0621DC159 – SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY #3 (OF 4) CVR B BENGAL CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Grant Morrison (A/CA) Mikel Janin

Superman put the Authority back together, but why? What threat is out there that only this group can contend with? The Ultra-Humanite, of course! This fearsome foe is forming a team of his own, one designed to go fist-to-fist with the Authority. It will be their baptism in battle to prove if Superman is right that regardless of who we are, there is a hero lurking inside even the worst of us. This penultimate issue is an important chapter in the new Superman mythos, helping to set up where Clark Kent goes next…and who he goes there with.

In Shops: 9/14/2021

SRP: $4.99