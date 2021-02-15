Superman's Infinite Frontier Kryptonians – Have We Met Them Before?

The Superman DC Comics May 2021 solicitations for Action Comics #1031 by Philip Kennedy Johnson and Daniel Sampere, reads thus; "Warworld Rising" part two! After a war-torn battleship escapes Warworld and makes the perilous journey to Earth, Superman searches for answers about the identities of its mysterious refugees and their apparent link to the planet Krypton. Could there be other Kryptonians in the universe? Meanwhile, Atlantean scientists study the wreckage of the Warworld vessel and make a shocking discovery that could change the balance of power on Earth."

Who are these Kryptonians? Could DC Future State: Superman: Worlds At War #1 also by Philip Kennedy Johnson give us a clue? As people tell tales of what happened after Superman left Earth for the WarWorld there are fears of what he could bring…

… as well as for what Jonathan Kent Superboy did to Metropolis. And the idea expressed that there may be many more Supermen out there who aren't the benign intervention agent that Clark Kent is.

But given the same creative teams, how prescient will this scene be? And the Kryptonians it portrays – it is shown as a fantasy, but is it going to be more than that? Could this make for a first appearance of Kryptonians on their way? Would this make for fantasy cameo first appearance?

ACTION COMICS #1031

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by DANIEL SAMPERE

Backup story written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Backup art by MICHAEL AVON OEMING

Cover by MIKEL JANIN

Card stock variant cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO,

"Warworld Rising" part two! After a war-torn battleship escapes Warworld and makes the perilous journey to Earth, Superman searches for answers about the identities of its mysterious ref gees and their apparent link to the planet Krypton. Could there be other Kryptonians in the universe? Meanwhile, Atlantean scientists study the wreckage of the Warworld vessel€¦and make a shocking discovery that could change the balance of power on Earth.

And in the backup story, stuck in the wrong timeline, Midnighter continues to gather intel on the Chrysalis in hopes of finding an answer. But will it cost him his relationship with Apollo? And who is being held captive at Trojan Solutions?

40 pages, $4.99 (cardstock variant, $5.99), available on May 25.