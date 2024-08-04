Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Alan Moore, james gunn

Superman Legacy Boxset Comes Out Two Weeks Before The New Film

Ahead of the James Gunn Superman movie next year, DC Comics is to publish a "legacy" box set featuring classic Superman comic book stories.

Article Summary DC Comics to release Superman Legacy box set with classic stories ahead of James Gunn's Superman movie in 2025.

Box set includes influential tales: All-Star Superman, Superman for All Seasons, and more.

Featuring a slipcase with the Superman shield from the new film, connecting it to the upcoming movie.

Set to hit shelves on June 24, 2025, for $84.99, two weeks before the new Superman film's release date.

Ahead of the James Gunn Superman movie next year, DC Comics is to publish a "legacy" box set. Featuring a number of classic Superman comic book stories that may be relevant to the movie. And in a slipcase with the Superman shield from the new film. Including All-Star Superman by Grant Morrison and Frank Quietly, Superman for All Seasons by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?, by Alan Moore and Curt Swan and Kingdom Come by Mark Waid and Alex Ross. And it was that final book that introduced a Superman shield logo closest to the one chosen for the new movie. It will be published on the 24th of June, 2025, for $84.99, bringing in 808 pages, and will be on shelves two weeks ahead of the 11th of July scheduled date for the Superman 2025 movie. Notably, though, there is no sign of What's So Funny About Truth, Justice And The American Way?

Superman Legacy Boxset

June 24, 2025 $84.99 808 pages

Collecting some of Superman's greatest and most influential tales, this graphic novel box set is the perfect reading list for anyone who loves the Man of Steel. Celebrate 2025's new Superman film with this collection of his most iconic adventures! This set includes softcover editions of:

All-Star Superman by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, ranked as the number one Superman story by IGN.

and ranked as the number one Superman story by IGN. Superman for All Seasons by Batman: The Long Halloween team Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale , a critically acclaimed standalone story structured thematically around the four seasons.

and , a critically acclaimed standalone story structured thematically around the four seasons. Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?, a tale of Superman's last adventures by Watchmen writer Alan Moore and definitive Superman artist Curt Swan.

and definitive Superman artist Kingdom Come by Mark Waid and Alex Ross is a near-future clash between old-guard and new-guard superheroes that was called "One of the best comic stories ever told" by the Washington Examiner.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!