Superman Playing In Politics – It Has Consequences, Today (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Superman: Son Of Kal-El #2 and Action Comics #1034, and both deal with the concept of Superman taking a greater role in the world of man. Even Checkmate #3 underlines this a little in its opening page…

As in Superman: Son Of Kal-El #2, Jonathan Kent talks to Clark Kent on the surface of the moon. No, don't ask how they can talk in a vacuum. Something to do with personal forcefields, and close-contact telekinesis, and all that. Probably.

While in Action Comics #1034, that seems to be just what Clark Kent Superman is doing, as Bleeding Cool saw coming a while back. And yes, it is all Amanda Waller's fault.

And so Clark Kent's explanations to Jonathan Kent as why he does what he does – or doesn't do what he doesn't do…

…might not stand up to his own actions in front of his son.

Could one have inspired the other? As Jonathan Kent catches the latest news about Gamorra.

Gamorra is the WildStorm country now, an outlaw island nation n the western Pacific Ocean, and now seemingly, part of the DC Universe. Its ruler Kaizen Gamorra was overthrown by the immortal John Colt, and became a factory of cybernetic experiments and illegal technology. When John Colt was overthrown, Kaizen Gamorra returned to power. Shunning biological experiments for more traditional terrorism, to be defeated by The Authority. And now having Jonathan Kent come to the rescue of fleeing refugees.

…and bringing them home.

Reflecting this week's headlines rather succinctly. And while Clark Kent Superman is berated by Supergirl for not considering the consequence of his actions, Jonathan Kent stays pretty silent on the matter.

Maybe he has his own consequences to consider?

Action Comics #1034, Superman: Son Of Kal-El #2, and Checkmate #3 are all published by DC Comics today.

ACTION COMICS #1034 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Daniel Sampere, Michael Avon Oeming (CA) Daniel Sampere

The Warzoons make their way to the doorstep of the Fortress of Solitude and only Lois Lane and the alien girl Thao-La are there to defend it. That's because Superman is halfway around the world trying to stop the U.S. from declaring war on Atlantis. The Man of Steel must make a tough choice, and odds are, no one walks away happy. Elsewhere in Metropolis, Midnighter moves closer to the center of Trojan's empire in the penultimate chapter of his back-up adventure. The story finishes later this month with the Midnighter 2021 Annual. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/24/2021 SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #2 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Jonathan Kent now dons his father's cape, but can he be Superman and still have a normal life? It's tough in this modern world. Danger is everywhere. The new Superman learns this the hard way on his first day of college, and a deadly attack forces Jon to step from the shadows and into the spotlight—where his identity is exposed to the Truth, an activist news machine ready to upset everything. But first, the son still has some things to learn from his father—and a few cool toys to inherit. Ask yourself, what would you do with your very own Fortress of Solitude? This all-new chapter in the legacy of Man of Steel has only just begun to reveal its surprises! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/24/2021 CHECKMATE #3 (OF 6) CVR A ALEX MALEEV

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) Alex Maleev

All-new story! As the super-spies try to keep Leviathan from getting its hands on the Heroes Network, Lois Lane does her best to get to the bottom of the new truths in front of her. Meanwhile, her husband—the Man of Steel—has had just about enough of Leviathan. That's right, finally! The man behind the rise of Leviathan, Mark Shaw, and Superman clash! Plus: Who is Mr. King really? Guest-starring Robin and Talia al Ghul! And Superman. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/24/2021