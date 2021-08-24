Superman Playing In Politics – It Has Consequences, Today (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Superman: Son Of Kal-El #2 and Action Comics #1034, and both deal with the concept of Superman taking a greater role in the world of man. Even Checkmate #3 underlines this a little in its opening page…

Superman Playing In Politics - It Has Consequences, Today (Spoilers)

As in Superman: Son Of Kal-El #2, Jonathan Kent talks to Clark Kent on the surface of the moon. No, don't ask how they can talk in a vacuum. Something to do with personal forcefields, and close-contact telekinesis, and all that. Probably.

Superman Playing In Politics - It Has Consequences, Today (Spoilers)

While in Action Comics #1034, that seems to be just what Clark Kent Superman is doing, as Bleeding Cool saw coming a while back. And yes, it is all Amanda Waller's fault.

Superman Playing In Politics - It Has Consequences, Today (Spoilers)

And so Clark Kent's explanations to Jonathan Kent as why he does what he does – or doesn't do what he doesn't do…

Superman Playing In Politics - It Has Consequences, Today (Spoilers)

…might not stand up to his own actions in front of his son.

Superman Playing In Politics - It Has Consequences, Today (Spoilers)

Could one have inspired the other? As Jonathan Kent catches the latest news about Gamorra.

Superman Playing In Politics - It Has Consequences, Today (Spoilers)

Gamorra is the WildStorm country now, an outlaw island nation n the western Pacific Ocean, and now seemingly, part of the DC Universe. Its ruler Kaizen Gamorra was overthrown by the immortal John Colt, and became a factory of cybernetic experiments and illegal technology. When John Colt was overthrown, Kaizen Gamorra returned to power. Shunning biological experiments for more traditional terrorism, to be defeated by The Authority. And now having Jonathan Kent come to the rescue of fleeing refugees.

Superman Playing In Politics - It Has Consequences, Today (Spoilers)

…and bringing them home.

Superman Playing In Politics - It Has Consequences, Today (Spoilers)

Reflecting this week's headlines rather succinctly. And while Clark Kent Superman is berated by Supergirl for not considering the consequence of his actions, Jonathan Kent stays pretty silent on the matter.

Superman Playing In Politics - It Has Consequences, Today (Spoilers)

Maybe he has his own consequences to consider?

Superman Playing In Politics - It Has Consequences, Today (Spoilers)

Action Comics #1034, Superman: Son Of Kal-El #2, and Checkmate #3 are all published by DC Comics today.

