Amanda Waller To Spark International Incident In Action Comics

Amanda Waller is becoming more and more of a player in the DC Comics Universe of late. Thanks to a certain Suicide Squad movie on its way, her role has been increasing and increasing. Future State saw her play reality against each other, but Infinite Frontier has seen her infiltrate other superhero teams like Teen Titans Academy or trying to get the Swamp Thing under her control. Well, upcoming Action Comics issues see a major diplomatic incident kick off as "Superman is halfway around the world trying to stop the U.S. from declaring war on Atlantis". Well, Bleeding Cool has learned that it is all Amanda Waller, seeking to use her Task Force X forces to steal an object of power, The Genesis Fragment being held by Atlantis, and then run off with it. It's Superman's joh in Action Comics #1033 to try and keep the peace between Atlantis and the USA who, to be fair with some justification, Atlantis blames for all of this. It all gets rather Bay Of Pigs with the Superfamily in the middle… oh look, they are bringing politics back into Superman again. Not that anyone will care this time. Not even Dean Cain.

Of course, if anyone did want revenge, the upcoming Suicide Squad: Get Joker series from DC should also supply plenty of that.

ACTION COMICS #1033 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Daniel Sampere, Michael Avon Oeming (CA) Daniel Sampere

Atlantis is under attack! Taking in the Warworld refugees also means taking possession of the deadly Warworld tech they brought with them, and holding that much power makes the undersea kingdom a threat to the rest of the world. Can Superman move fast enough to prevent all-out war? Doing so may mean taking the power into his own hands… Meanwhile, some of the escaped Warworld prisoners have found the Fortress of Solitude…and along with it, Lois Lane! In our second feature, Midnighter has gone deep into the Trojan compound and found a very unexpected guest whose path he crossed in Future State—none other than Mister Miracle! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/27/2021 ACTION COMICS #1034 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Daniel Sampere, Michael Avon Oeming (CA) Daniel Sampere

The Warzoons make their way to the doorstep of the Fortress of Solitude and only Lois Lane and the alien girl Thao-La are there to defend it. That's because Superman is halfway around the world trying to stop the U.S. from declaring war on Atlantis. The Man of Steel must make a tough choice, and odds are, no one walks away happy. Elsewhere in Metropolis, Midnighter moves closer to the center of Trojan's empire in the penultimate chapter of his back-up adventure. The story finishes later this month with the Midnighter 2021 Annual. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/24/2021 ACTION COMICS #1035 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Sean Lewis (A) Daniel Sampere, Sami Basri (CA) Daniel Sampere

Superman keeps the abandoned Warworld weapon out of the hands of anyone who might misuse it. But now the Justice League questions his judgment. It's time for Clark Kent to put up or shut up. In "Tales of Metropolis," the Guardian comes to the city. Is this another step toward Future State?

Retail: $4.99n In-Store Date: 9/28/2021