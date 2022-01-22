Superman & Robin Special #1 Preview: Super Sons Return

Welcome to Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Jon Kent and Damian Wayne are reunited in Superman & Robin Special #1, but now they're all grown up. Well… kinda. Check out the preview below.

SUPERMAN & ROBIN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

DC Comics

1121DC026

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A/CA) Viktor Bogdanovic

As the Super Sons, Jon Kent and Damian Wayne put evil to bed…past its bedtime. But a new day has dawned, and Jon Kent is now the Superman of Metropolis—all grown up and fighting for truth, justice, and the kinds of grown-up things that Superboy was only beginning to understand as a child. Now a ghost from Jon's past has reared its head, and to battle this evil, he'll need to reunite with Robin for one last mission into the heart of darkness. This time they'll be battling not as Super Sons, but as Superman and Robin! This thrilling adventure is written by acclaimed Super Sons scribe Peter J. Tomasi!

In Shops: 1/25/2022

SRP: $5.99