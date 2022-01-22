Superman & Robin Special #1 Preview: Super Sons Return
Welcome to Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Jon Kent and Damian Wayne are reunited in Superman & Robin Special #1, but now they're all grown up. Well… kinda. Check out the preview below.
SUPERMAN & ROBIN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT)
DC Comics
1121DC026
1121DC027 – SUPERMAN & ROBIN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B JORGE JIMENEZ CARD STOCK VAR – $6.99
(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A/CA) Viktor Bogdanovic
As the Super Sons, Jon Kent and Damian Wayne put evil to bed…past its bedtime. But a new day has dawned, and Jon Kent is now the Superman of Metropolis—all grown up and fighting for truth, justice, and the kinds of grown-up things that Superboy was only beginning to understand as a child. Now a ghost from Jon's past has reared its head, and to battle this evil, he'll need to reunite with Robin for one last mission into the heart of darkness. This time they'll be battling not as Super Sons, but as Superman and Robin! This thrilling adventure is written by acclaimed Super Sons scribe Peter J. Tomasi!
In Shops: 1/25/2022
SRP: $5.99
Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.