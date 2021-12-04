Superman: Son of Kal-El 2021 Annual #1 Preview: Lex Luthor Returns

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL 2021 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

DC Comics

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Steve Pugh (CA) John Timms

Jon Kent's first days as Earth's new Superman have been a trial by fire. His actions have already put those he loves in harm's way. He has stood strong in the path of constant attacks, but the immovable object is about to meet an unstoppable force. Lex Luthor—the man, the myth, the menace—returns to Metropolis.

