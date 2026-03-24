Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: lois lane, Mary Jane Paul Rabin, Paul Rabin, power girl, punisher, Superman/Spider-Man

Superman/Spider-Man Preview With Sentinels, Kryptonite And Paul Rabin

The Superman/Spider-Man Preview for tomorrow, with Jim Lee Sentinels, Kryptonite, Ben Parker meeting Jonathan Kent, and Paul Rabin

Article Summary Superman/Spider-Man anthology launches with stories by Mark Waid, Tom King, Gail Simone, and more

Clark Kent and Peter Parker race to stop Brainiac and Doctor Octopus from using stolen Kryptonite

Special team-ups include Superboy Prime with black suit Spider-Man and Pa Kent meeting Uncle Ben

Exclusive sneak peeks reveal crossovers, new villain alliances, and big surprises for both universes

Tomorrow sees the release of Superman/Spider-Man in comic book shops. Every comic book, probably. And DC Comics has released a ton of preview pages from every story in the anthology issue. And we have added a few extra sneak peeks at the end because, yeah, that's what we sometimes do. And yes, we even get an appearance by Paul Rabin…

SUPERMAN/SPIDER-MAN: "TRUTH, JUSTICE, AND GREAT RESPONSIBILITY"

MARK WAID writer

JORGE JIMÉNEZ artist

TOMEU MOREY colourist

TOM NAPOLITANO letterer

"sees Clark Kent and Peter Parker chasing the same dangerous mystery, one tied to the villainous machinations of Brainiac and Doctor Octopus. Naturally, their investigation quickly turns into a full-blown superhero crisis once Superman and Spider-Man step into the spotlight." As Doctor Octopus, radiation expert, steals Kryptonite for his new joint venture with Brainiac, he intends to extend the reach of his arms intergalactically…

LOIS LANE & MARY JANE: "THE WORLD'S FINEST"

TOM KING writer

JIM LEE penciller

SCOTT WILLIAMS inker

ALEX SINCLAIR colorist

PAT BROSSEAU letterer

SUPERBOY-PRIME & THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN "PAGES"

CHRISTOPHER PRIEST writer

DANIEL SAMPERE artist

ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ colorist

WILLIE SCHUBERT letterer

"exploring a meeting between Superboy Prime and Spider-Man during the black-suit era." It's called Tapping In, and it seems that Superman Prime is down for talking to Spider-Man's black suit. Because Spider-Man might not know about the symbiote suit being Venom at this point, but Superboy Prime, who has read Secret Wars and all of Amazing Spider-Man does…

SUPERBOY & SPIDER-MAN 2099 "BEYOND THE COBWEBS OF TOMORROW"

SEAN MURPHY writer & artist

SIMON GOUGH colorist

ANDWORLD DESIGN letterer

SUPERMAN'S PAL JIMMY OLSEN & CARNAGE: "JIMMY CON CARNAGE"

MATT FRACTION writer

STEVE LIEBER artist

NATHAN FAIRBAIRN colorist

CLAYTON COWLES letterer

"revisiting Jimmy Olsen – with a Carnage twist" in the story Jimmy Con Carnage, in which Jimmy Olsen leaves Metropolis for New York and the Daily Bugle, commanded to take photographs of Spider-Man, even if he's not entirely sure what Spider-Man looks like. He's going to make J Jonah Jameson proud…

JONATHAN KENT & BEN PARKER "THE BRIDGE"

JEFF LEMIRE writer

RAFA SANDOVAL artist

ULISES ARREOLA colorist

BECCA CAREY letterer

"delivering a heartfelt flashback centred on Pa Kent and Uncle Ben." It's called The Bridge, set sometime in Kansas, when Ben Parker broke down in his truck during a thunderstorm after the bridge had been washed away, and was rescued by Jonathan Kent, who then had to rescue others…

DAILY PLANET & DAILY BUGLE "BIAS"

GREG RUCKA writer

NICOLA SCOTT artist

MARCELO MAIOLO colorist

ARIANA MAHER letterer

POWER GIRL & THE PUNISHER "BLIND DATE"

GAIL SIMONE writer

BELÉN ORTEGA artist

JORDIE BELLAIRE colorist

LUCAS GATTONE letterer

DC Comics also released a few pseudo-photographs of Spider-Man and Superman from Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez's lead story, Truth, Justice And Great Responsibility... and it seems that Superman may be under a Kryptonite attack and quite powerless, just as he is about to take off…

As well as a few images, not in the preview… including that another classic Spider-Man scene will be reprised in this issue...

Kryptonite is in play, and it seems that Doctor Octopus, courtesy of Brainiac, does indeed have Kryptonite mechanical arms. Although he is just a normal man, so a punch from a depowered Superman will still knock him out. Note, we have a Superman wrapped in Spider-webbing, something to protect him from the flames if his superpowers aren't working? And does Superman save Spider-Man from that Steve Ditko collapse in return for saving him?

DC MARVEL SUPERMAN SPIDER-MAN #1

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jorge Jimenez

LEGENDARY CREATORS TAKE ON THE MAN OF STEEL AND YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN! Written by Mark Waid, Tom King, Matt Fraction, Sean Murphy, Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Greg Rucka and Jeff Lemire Art by Jorge Jimenez, Jim Lee, Steve Lieber, Sean Murphy, Belen Ortega, Daniel Sampere, Nicola Scott and Rafa Sandoval The Last Son of Krypton meets your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world–especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!) Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man. Brought to you by legendary storytellers Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez. And don't miss these bonus stories: Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson. Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage! Sean Murphy, meanwhile, takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099. Gail Simone teams up with Belen Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher. Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit. Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race–between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle. Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight, Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity. Celebrate 50 years of DC/Marvel crossovers with eight new original stories by some of DC's top talent! $7.99 3/25/2026

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