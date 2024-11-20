Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: mark waid, phantom zone

Superman, The Justice League Watchtower & The Phantom Zone (Spoilers)

Superman, The Justice League Watchtower, The Question and The Phantom Zone problem being posed by DC Comics (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of the first issue of The Question: All Along The Watchtower #1 and Action Comics #1076. The former of which sees Renee Montaya giving us a tour of the Watchtower, including some rather worrying policies regarding smoking on an orbiting space station filled with oxygen tanks. Come on, John, can't you at least vape on the station?

While Action Comics #1076 sees Superman cast back in time to when Krypton was a thing and the Phantom Zone Projector was brand new.

This is part of a plot line that began with Superman thinking long and hard about the history of the Phantom Zone projector as a punishment device, as invented on Krypton by his father, Jor-El.

And clearly something that Mark Waid has been thinking about for a while as well, especially considering his enforced absence from writing the Superman comic books.

As well as the human – or Kryptonian – rights issues such a form of imprisonment would entail.

And how that would impact on the legacy of his father.

Well, the current plotline saw Superman using the Phantom Zone to return to the place and time when the Projector was first triggered, on Krypton, before the explosion. And how the device was planned as a way for Kryptonians to avoid their fate…

… but was then stolen and repurposed to be used on prisoners…

… and all against Kal-El's wishes.

So when Superman does get back home, maybe he will make some changes regarding his own use of the Phantom Zone Projector, even as he is helping out the Justice League with their new Watchtower satellite home base, looking done upon the Earth and the eight billion people upon it.

And recruiting Renee Montoya, former Gotham Police Commissioner, current vigilante, The Question, to help keep the superheroes accountable and to prevent outside incursion. And carrying a big gun with her.

Not that it is there to kill people, it will capture folk. And where will it take them?

Seriously, Superman, have you signed off on all this? Even after your trip to Krypton? A Phantom Zone gun and holding pen for the Watchtower? I wonder if Action Comics writer Mark Waid will reference this in an uncritical fashion on his Justice League Unlimited #1 next week?

Well, it's certainly in the schematics. I wonder if Superman is going to have to have a conversation with himself over this one?

