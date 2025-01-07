Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: massive-verse, radiant black

Surprise Comic In Stores Tomorrow, Radiant Black: The Story So Far

Surprise comic in stores tomorrow, Radiant Black: The Story So Far... as well as a tease for what happens in the Massive-Verse in 2025

On the Diamond Comics invoices comes this surprise listing from Image Comics: "NOV247035 J 11 APRIL 2025 PROMO SURPRISE VARIANT (NET)." Well, it turns out that it is the Radiant Black: The Story So Far, a recap of the Massive-Verse title to date, to catch people up, and in comic book stores tomorrow. Editor Michael Busuttil states, "These are being sent free to stores; stores might decide to charge for them or not. it's a recap of everything in Radiant Black through to the end of issue 30. with the exception of three new teaser panels at the end, it's entirely made from existing art. We will put those panels (and probably the whole book, tbh) up online for free in the next few weeks, I expect. All I would ask is, unless you really desperately want one for your collection, maybe give someone who isn't already reading the book a chance to pick one up before you take one? If you want one take one, I'm not gonna stop you, that's why we did them. We're just trying to maybe onboard some new readers."

Well, because we are Bleeding Cool, we have those final three panels. A tease for what is coming from Radiant Black in 2025. You can start your speculation now. As finding a copy might be harder than some think. One retailer tells Bleeding Cool "I got it last week. Gave em all away already". And they are on eBay already… for $1.88 , $7 or $15, you get to choose.

The Massive-Verse is a fictional shared universe, created by Kyle Higgins and published by Image Comics. Including titles such as Radiant Black and its spin-offs Radiant Pink, Supermassive, Inferno Girl Red, The Dead Lucky, Radiant Red, No/One, and Rogue Sun, published in 2021 and retroactively established to have begun with C.O.W.L., first published in May 2014.

