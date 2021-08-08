Surviving the Future in Crossed+100 1 Signed by Alan Moore, at Auction

One of the most fascinating aspects of Alan Moore's work on the Crossed+100 series is his thoughts on how humanity could survive in this future. As he told Bleeding Cool in 2014, "One of the most powerful things in the book in as far as I've written it so far, is the reflection from this kind of imagined future glass of ourselves and our own culture. What would we look like through their eyes? What would seem to them to be fruitless, pointless, extravagant, useless, destructive, from the point of view of where they happen to be?" The series attempts to answer those questions, and there's a rare signed copy of the debut of Moore's vision of this infection-ravaged world a century into the future in Crossed + One Hundred #1 Gold Foil Green Leather Edition – Signature Series: Alan Moore (Avatar Press, 2014) CGC MT 10.0 White pages up for auction in this week's 2021 August 8-9 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122132 from Heritage Auctions.

"Any species faces logical hurdles in its advancement, Moore continued. "Regarding our own species, for example, as Freeman Dyson has suggested, any species like ours faces as a first hurdle the "Uranium 92 Hurdle" or 93. It's when we realize the immense amount of energy that is in that isotope that we develop nuclear power and we develop the capacity to destroy ourselves. Then that is the first hurdle that we overcome. Then there is the eco-hurdle. Where our industry might tip the balance and make our planet unlivable. We still have that one to overcome. Well, we still have both of them to overcome, to be absolutely honest."

A unique series about the survival of humanity on a ravaged Earth a century into the future, there's a rare CGC 10 signature series copy of the debut of Moore's vision of this infection-plagued world a century into the future in Crossed + One Hundred #1 Gold Foil Green Leather Edition – Signature Series: Alan Moore (Avatar Press, 2014) CGC MT 10.0 White pages up for auction in this week's 2021 August 8-9 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122132 from Heritage Auctions.

Crossed + One Hundred #1 Gold Foil Green Leather Edition – Signature Series: Alan Moore (Avatar Press, 2014) CGC MT 10.0 White pages. Alan Moore story. Gabriel Andrade cover and art. Not listed in Overstreet. CGC notes, "Signed by Alan Moore on 9/14/15." CGC census 7/21 for Signature Series: 30 in 10; for Universal grades: 0 in 10. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 1284793018 and purchase grader's notes if available. Avatar Press is the parent company of Bleeding Cool.