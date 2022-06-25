Swamp Thing #14 Preview: Eh, It'll Probably Be Fine

Swamp Thing and Green Lantern face an environmental disaster in this preview of Swamp Thing #14… but is the end of all life on Earth really all that bad? Check out the preview below.

SWAMP THING #14

DC Comics

0422DC160

0422DC161 – Swamp Thing #14 Steve Beach Cover – $4.99

(W) Ram V. (A/CA) Mike Perkins

As the corruptive force of industry eats away at the Earth, the Green has called upon a deadly form of alien flora in a desperate and misguided attempt to wipe the slate clean. Swamp Thing's attempts to save the planet from this alien plague quickly prove inadequate; it's time for someone more experienced with spacebound threats to enter the fray: the Green Lantern!

In Shops: 6/28/2022

SRP: $3.99

