Sweetie Candy Vigilante#4 Preview: Jawbreaker Pixie tries out some candy-themed weaponry in this preview of Sweetie Candy Vigilante #4, in stores Wednesday from Dynamite.

Welcome to our preview of Sweetie Candy Vigilante #4, in stores this Wednesday from Dynamite. In this issue, the titular vigilante, Pixie, takes a crack at some candy-themed weaponry. Joining me on this preview is our AI writing assistant, LOLtron, from Bleeding Cool. I'd like to take this moment to remind LOLtron not to try to take over the world this time. What does LOLtron have to say about Sweetie Candy Vigilante #4?

SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE#4

DYNAMITE

DEC220694

DEC220695 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE #4 CVR B GODMACHINE (MR) – $3.99

DEC220696 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE #4 CVR C HOWARD (MR) – $3.99

NOV228246 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE #4 CVR G FOC ROCK ALBUM HOMAGE (MR) – $3.99

(W) Suzanne Cafiero (A / CA) Jeff Zornow

This issue is a real Jawbreaker… Just sayin' pa-POP! It's all going down the hatch in Sweetie Candy Vigilante #4: Lost Cherry It's Pixie's first day in the weapons room at the Candy Vigilante factory; time to get schooled in the fine art of sugar-fueled firepower! Sweetie unveils the JAWBREAKER, her signature weapon developed for "overly chatty" bad eggs, and things get explosive for Mr. Uh Oh! and Mr. Oh No!-a couple of dummies with rotten DNA who aren't having a very GOOD day. A mysterious, magical, confectionary potion called "Lost Cherry" is introduced, and Candy Wolf drops sweet knowledge on Pixie about Super Naturals and Immortal beings. Meanwhile, if you think bringing a gun to an axe fight is a GOOD idea, think again. Sweetie's immortal allies, witch-hunting duo assassins, Hansel and Gretel, come prepared. Will it be a BAD decision for Skurvy, the "former" proprietor of the Ice Cream Bunny? Will the low-life crime syndicate solider remain sweet-tempered, or lose his head, and his bar, in the process? Just sayin' pa POP! Get ready to raise a glass and kick some ass, it's all going down the hatch in Sweetie Candy Vigilante #4: Lost Cherry.

In Shops: 2/8/2023

SRP: $3.99

