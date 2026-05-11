Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Swipe File | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

Separated At Birth: Batman & Absolute Batman Telling The Same Story?

Batman by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez and Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta seem to be telling a very similar story.

Currently, the Batman monthly comic book by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez (and recently Ryan Sook), and the Absolute Batman comic book by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta seem to be telling a very similar story. At least in concept. So Vandal Savage has framed Batman for the murder of a policeman…

… just as the Joker has framed Absolute Batman for the murder of former policeman and former Mayor Jim Gordon…

Vandal Savage has received sign-off from the new Mayor of Gotham…

Just as The Joker gets it from the Mayor of Absolute Gotham…

…. as well as buy in from the local media…

… or the Absolute media…

…. to hunt Batman down on the streets of Gotham…

…or the streets of Absolute Gotham…

…with a souped-up Gotham Police Force…

…or a souped-up Absolute Robins programme…

And making speeches…

…to those who Absolutely matter the most.

It is a bit weird how that has happened. But could it be deliberate? On The Direct Edition podcast, with Matt Fraction talking to Chip Zdarsky, he seemed to be recognising some of that, with Matt saying "me and Scott, you know, you talked about the Batman stuff like for Free Comic Book Day, we're going to do a thing where I'm writing a thing and he's writing a thing and it's the hook is kind of the same hook done two different ways. We'll see how Absolute solves it and how Batman solves it." Free Comic Book Day 2027? That would be the 1st of May next year. Or might it be coming sooner?

Call it Separated At Birth or call it Swipe File, we present two or more images that resemble each other to some degree. They may be homages, parodies, ironic appropriations, coincidences, or works of the lightbox. We trust you, the reader, to make that judgment yourself. If you are unable to do so, please return your eyes to their maker before any further damage is done. Separated At Birth doesn't judge; it is more interested in the process of creation, how work influences other work, how new work comes from old, and sometimes how the same ideas emerge simultaneously, as if their time has just come. The Swipe File was named after the advertising industry habit of writers and artists collecting images and lines they admire to inspire their work. It was swiped from The Comics Journal, which originally ran a similar column, as well as the now-defunct Swipe Of The Week website, but Separated At Birth was considered a less antagonistic title.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!