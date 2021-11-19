Symbiote Spider-Man Crossroads #5 Nostalgic Final Issue Preview

Yet another Symbiote Spider-Man mini-series comes to an end on Wednesday with Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads #5. It's the end of an era of capitalizing on 1980s comics nostalgia… and the beginning of a new one, whenever the next mini-series comes out. Check out a preview below.

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #5 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • GREG LAND (A/C)

Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

KARNILLA RULES!

• The Queen of the Norns finally has what she wants, but are the combined efforts of SPIDER-MAN, DOCTOR STRANGE, THE INCREDIBLE HULK and THE ETERNALS enough to stop her?

• Maybe not, but something ASGARDIAN this way comes!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

