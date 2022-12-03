Synced Announces Open Beta Launching December 10th

NExT Studios and Level Infinite revealed this week that they will be launching an Open Beta for their upcoming game Synced next week. The team has been putting together this brand-new third-person shooter and is looking to show off the PvE and co-op missions for the first time during this testing phase. The Open beta is set to kick off on December 10th, 2022, and will be running all the way until January 15th, 2023. You can take part in this Open Beta absolutely free, all you have to do is go to the website and sign up for it ahead of time. In the meantime, you can check out more about it below.

Synced is a rogue-looter shooter set in the near future of our world, where nanotechnology has become the backbone of civilization. In the wake of a cataclysm known as the Collapse, the nanomachines have turned against their creators, consuming humans to propagate themselves and transforming into the deadly Nanos. In this apocalypse, players take on the role of a Runner, brave fortune-seekers who scour the Meridian for the valuable nano-energy substance known as Nerva. Players will team up in squads of three to encounter intense PvE and PvP battles.

Synced delivers a totally new take on the third-person looter-shooter gameplay by giving players the ability to synchronize with deadly Nanos, effectively turning foe into friend. With different Nano classes to sync with – Crusher, Seer, Guardian, and Suppressor – combined with the individual loadout and unique skill each Runner brings, this allows for a broad variety of combinations and tactical approaches. Similar to classic looter shooters, Runners can loot resources in PvE and PvP matches to build up their character while also unlocking powerful weapons and mods. Consequently, each match plays out as a unique run – leaning into the "rogue-lite" influence and distinguishing Synced from its peers.