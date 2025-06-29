Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron maiden, iron studios

Iron Studios New Iron Maiden Eddie (50th Anniversary) 1/10 Statue

A new selection of limited edition art scale statues have been revealed by Iron Studios including 50th anniversary Iron Maiden

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a 1/10 scale Eddie statue for Iron Maiden's 50th anniversary in 2025.

Statue design fuses iconic features from Eddie’s legendary album appearances over the decades.

Hand-painted collectible stands 8.5 inches tall and includes signature Eddie elements like a cyborg eye.

Pre-orders open now for $249.99, with the collectible shipping to fans in early 2026.

Eddie the Head has been the immortal face of the legendary band Iron Maiden for five decades. He has appeared on every album cover, single, and merchandise since his debut back in 1980. Created by artist Derek Riggs from an early papier-mâché mask, Eddie has transformed with every era—from a spooky zombie to a futuristic cyborg, mummy, samurai, and more. In 2025, Iron Maiden celebrates its 50th, and so does Eddie with a brand new look that captures his legacy over the years.

Iron Studios is now bringing Eddie back with a brand new 1/10 Ar Scale statue capturing this 50th anniversary look. Standing at 8.5" tall, this heavy metal legend combines all of his previous album looks into one for a truly unique design that is hand-painted and ready for action. From a cyborg eye, torn and bandaged pants, a sweet leather jacket, and even a bloody machete in hand, this is one statue that Iron Maiden fans will not want to miss. Pre-orders are already live for $249.99, and he is set to rock out once again in Q1 2026.

