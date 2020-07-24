Taboo of Black Eyed Peas Talks Writing For Marvel at SDCC

As a part of Marvel's SDCC panel, editor Nick Lowe introduced the creative team of the upcoming horror comic, Werewolf By Night, which introduces a new character while also spotlighting Red Wolf. The series is co-written by Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas, who is exploring his own Native roots in this new title. Co-writer Ben Jackendoff, fresh off his daily telephone calls attempting to convince his bank that that actually is his name and no, dammit, he is not pranking them, joined the panel as well.

Taboo spoke on the experience of being raised in an urban environment while still trying to embrace his Native roots, and how Werewolf by Night reflected that experience:

"It is the story of a lot of us kids who are urban Natives that want to connect with their with their heritage. A lot of times we're born in the city and we really don't know a lot about our Native roots. So with me like learning through my through my grandmother about our culture it really helped me. So applying you know a little bit of the scary werewolf bit but also a little bit of a learning experience about connecting with your Native roots or your Mexican culture, and making a inclusive for everyone because this is not a Native American story. This is just happens to be that Jake is Native and Mexican, It's a werewolf story, it's a coming-of-age story."

As far as inspiration, Taboo continued to say:

"I'm a big fan of horror films from the 80s and even [the 70s] so I mean, I've not only being a toy collector not only being a comic book kid, I've also loved Clive Barker movies and I've grown up with that style of entertainment, and it was cool to be able to do it at a level where it wasn't over-the-top but still implementing that, keeping it PG because you know I wanted to make sure that my kids can read it and enjoy it where it's not like too much cussing too much craziness, because I do have young kids. I want them to be inspired by the by the comic but also like feel connected to it in a way."

On the introduction of Red Wolf into the story, Ben Jackendoff said:

"What really brought us to this project was red wolf actually the history of Tab00 with Red Wolf, and his love of Red Wolf, was kind of how we found our way with Werewolf by Night, because when we did the Marvel 1000 last summer, it was with the Red Wolf one-pager. Then, when we were asked to come in and work with this awesome character of Red Wolf but bring him into the Werewolf by Night world and create this brand new character, we were so excited."

You can catch the full Marvel SDCC panel, including the appearance from Taboo, here.