Tango Hotel Continues "Batman: The World" Exclusive Clothing Range

Tango Hotel is an art lifestyle men's clothing label founded by a group of artists – Al Baseer Holly, Rich Hilfiger and Stevie Williams. The label continues to collaborate with contemporary artists such as Jersey Joe "Rime", Sean Sullivan "Layer Cake", and Kevin Loung "YK Slanty. And for the last few months DC Comics as well – specifically Batman.

Tango Hotel has been releasing a limited-edition apparel collection The Tango Hotel x Batman: The World featuring key artwork from Batman: The World, DC's 184-page hardcover anthology book, which included Batman stories by creative teams from across the globe, including the USA, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, China, Japan, Turkey, and Russia, taking place in their home countries. The collection highlights each artist, their cover artwork, and their background story.

The Tango Hotel x Batman: The World collection consists of three parts; the first part released during the initial comic release in back September, the second this month and the third part next month.

The first capsule consists of a heavyweight fleece hoodie with a collage of the covers on the back panel, with a USA Bat emblem on the center front panel. The capsule also includes midweight fleece hoodie with 12 colour woven patches, and satin stitching on hoodies and tees. The last part highlights the rest of the country covers, with direct to garment printing on the Tango Hotel branded hoodies. Part 2 & 3 of the Tango Hotel x Batman: The World collection consists of a full cut & sew collection with signature styles from USA, Germany, France and Brazil. The USA portion includes a heavyweight fleece hoodie, and sweatpants. The French capsule includes a color block design with the French artwork printed on the back panel. The Brazil sweatshirt features a full body embroidered panel of Batman on the centre chest.