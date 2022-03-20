Task Force X #6 Preview: Mister Bloom or Mister Boom?

Mister Bloom has an explosive reaction to the Lazaraz Resin pill launch party in this preview of Task Force X #6, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. Hey, stop booing. That headline is a fair pun! Check out the preview below.

TASK FORCE X #6

DC Comics

0122DC168

0122DC169 – Task Force X #6 Alexander Lozano Cover – $4.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira

Secret-origin issue, baby! Task Force Z #5 was quite the disaster for Bane and Jason, huh? Let's give those two a minute to sort out their lives and travel back to the very beginnings of the team: where the black market Lazarus trade has just begun, and Two-Face makes a call that heywaitaminute this is going to inform the current story, isn't it?

In Shops: 3/22/2022

SRP: $3.99

