Task Force Z #2 Preview: Will Jason Todd Die… Again?!

Jason Todd is in trouble in this preview of Task Force Z #2, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics.

TASK FORCE Z #2

DC Comics

0921DC033

0921DC034 – TASK FORCE Z #2 CVR B RAFAEL SARMENTO CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira

After Task Force Z's first bloodbath—err, sorry, first mission—goes awry, Red Hood must rethink how to lead a team of unstable monsters against some of the most organized ranks of Lazarus resin dealers in the world. To manage this unruly bunch, Jason Todd is going to need a deputy in the field whom he can trust to be his eyes and ears…but on this team, such an ask isn't limited to the living. A ghost from Suicide Squad past returns in the cameo no one will see coming (that's a clue)! Plus: Bane's rampage, the Resurrection Twins get carried away, and more clues to the secret identity of the team's benefactor!

In Shops: 11/23/2021

SRP: $3.99

