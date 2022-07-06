Taste This Preview of Flavor Girls #1 by Loïc Locatelli-Kournwsky

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios is getting into the food business with Flavor Girls #1, a new comic from cartoonist Loïc Locatelli-Kournwsky and colorist Eros de Santiago launching later this month. The comic is about a young woman suddenly called to join a group of magical heroes whose powers derive from the Earth in order to defend against a great looming danger, but as the name implies, the comic will also be fully edible, with flavors including– what's that? You can't eat this comic? Then why the hell is it called Flavor Girls?! That's just plain misleading is what it is.

Well, no matter. Either way, BOOM! has sent out this preview of the comic. From the press release:

Naoko, Camille, and V are the Dragonfruit, Pomegranate, and Artichoke FLAVOR GIRLS, Sacred Fruit Guardians of Earth! They defend the Mother Tree—the source of their power—from the threat of ever-looming aliens, who landed twelve years ago and whose motives regarding the planet are yet unknown… Sara's a young woman studying to become an international peacekeeper until one day she gets caught up in an alien attack. In the midst of battle, she is chosen by the Mother Tree as the newest FLAVOR GIRL with a sacred duty to defend the Earth and all its inhabitants. There's just one problem… she's never fought an alien in her life and she has no clue what she's doing. Can she figure out her powers and her place on the team in time to help save the world? FLAVOR GIRLS #1 features main cover art by series creator Locatelli-Kournwsky.

Flavor Girls #1 will be in stores on July 13th.