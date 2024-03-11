Teaming Up With Bad Guys (Superman, Batman & Suicide Squad Spoilers)

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged:

Tomorrow sees the publication of Batman & Robin #7, Action Comics #1063 and Suicide Squad Dream Team #1 from DC Comics.

Tomorrow sees the publication of Batman & Robin #7, Action Comics #1063 and Suicide Squad Dream Team #1. Now, teaming up with the bad guys is a classic superhero trope, that goes back to the pulp days of Westerns, cop shows and detectives. Sherlock Holmes has to team up, momentarily with Moriarty. The Doctor with the Master. The Fantastic Four with Doctor Doom. Democrats and Nikki Haley, it's as old as the world is long, or something. But what it also does is test the heroes' moral code. It weakens their black-and-white view of the world. And maybe lessens them in the eyes of others. Such as Superman in current Action Comics, with Metropolis hit with a magical Bizarro spell, so in Action Comics #1063, he finds himself in league with a Bizarro Joker, the sane and committed do-gooder.

And in the knowledge that, if the situation is resolved, Superman will lose an unrepentant mass serial killer back into the world. Talking of other team-ups, Batman has a history of having to team up with the Joker as well, alongside everyone from Catwoman, to Two Face, to Poison Ivy and more. But in tomorrow's Batman And Robin #7, he had a new enemy to team up with, for Damian Wayne's sake. A certain Shush.

And she even makes it official. While the Joker also chooses a very specific phrasing. Will he get a signal watch out of all this?

All this is set against a backdrop in which more and more people are becoming suspicious of superheroes, losing trust in them, and it's a direct result of the work of Amanda Waller, taking advantage of some situations and engineering others.

And in tomorrow's Suicide Squad Dream Team #1, giving us a prophecy of something involving some version of Bizarro, leading to many deaths and outright destruction. Could be their Bizarro, but could also be another one. Because in Action Comics #1063…

… there is still some form of Bizarro inside Superman. Could this Superman's Zur-En-Arrh?

