Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #124 Preview: Silent Night

Posted on
by
|
Comments

The titular Turtles are lacking holiday cheer in this preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #124, in stores Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #124
IDW PUBLISHING
OCT210399
OCT210400 – TMNT ONGOING #124 CVR B EASTMAN – $3.99
(W) Sophie Campbell (A) Jodie Nishijima (CA) Ken Garing
The TMNT and their Mutant Town neighbors celebrate the holidays, but not everyone is enjoying the times-the Turtles feel the absence of Master Splinter, tensions are rising in the neighborhood, and a new threat is emerging. Can the Turtles find their way back to the spirit of the season before disaster strikes?
In Shops: 12/15/2021
SRP: 3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.