Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #124 Preview: Silent Night

The titular Turtles are lacking holiday cheer in this preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #124, in stores Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #124

IDW PUBLISHING

OCT210399

OCT210400 – TMNT ONGOING #124 CVR B EASTMAN – $3.99

(W) Sophie Campbell (A) Jodie Nishijima (CA) Ken Garing

The TMNT and their Mutant Town neighbors celebrate the holidays, but not everyone is enjoying the times-the Turtles feel the absence of Master Splinter, tensions are rising in the neighborhood, and a new threat is emerging. Can the Turtles find their way back to the spirit of the season before disaster strikes?

In Shops: 12/15/2021

SRP: 3.99