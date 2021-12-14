Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #124 Preview: Silent Night

The titular Turtles are lacking holiday cheer in this preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #124, in stores Wednesday. Check out the preview below.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #124
IDW PUBLISHING
OCT210399
OCT210400 – TMNT ONGOING #124 CVR B EASTMAN – $3.99
(W) Sophie Campbell (A) Jodie Nishijima (CA) Ken Garing
The TMNT and their Mutant Town neighbors celebrate the holidays, but not everyone is enjoying the times-the Turtles feel the absence of Master Splinter, tensions are rising in the neighborhood, and a new threat is emerging. Can the Turtles find their way back to the spirit of the season before disaster strikes?
In Shops: 12/15/2021
SRP: 3.99
Cover image for OCT210399 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #124
Cover image for OCT210400 TMNT ONGOING #124 CVR B EASTMAN
Interior preview page from OCT210399 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #124
Interior preview page from OCT210399 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #124
Interior preview page from OCT210399 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #124
Interior preview page from OCT210399 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #124
Interior preview page from OCT210399 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #124
Interior preview page from OCT210399 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #124
