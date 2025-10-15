Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: blind bag, Blindbagonomics, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #13 Sells Over 100,000 Copies

Blindbagonomics: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #13 Sells Over 100,000 Copies, with just a little help from a blind bag.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #13 is the latest title to join the six figure club, with over 100,000 orders from comic book stores and they did so without a #1. They did use a blind bag, however… it will be coming on the 10th of December.

"From original co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird to the recent hit duo of Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra, TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES (TMNT) comic books have an impressive legacy of innovative and exciting writers and artists. Now, the eagerly anticipated arrival of a thrilling new creative team on IDW Publishing's flagship TMNT comic book series has ushered in a whole new level of Turtle Power. "Multiple Eisner-winning writer Gene Luen Yang and blockbuster artist Freddie E. Williams II are hopping on the best-selling comic book series with this December's TMNT #13, and with them comes technodrome-sized sales from fans and comic book retailers – more than 100,000 copies have been ordered!

"Like everyone else who grew up in the '80s, I've been a fan of the Turtles since I was a kid. The Turtles even gave me my start in comics through the Xeric Grant, so I'm beyond thrilled to dive into their universe," commented Yang. "Freddie and I are so grateful for the support TMNT #13 has gotten from retailers and fans. We can't wait for the world to see what we've got planned!"

"Drawing as the regular artist for the TMNT is the culmination of 30 years: playing the TMNT Roleplaying game, zig zagging through comic book crossovers for a decade, and having the honor of collaborating with my hero Kevin Eastman," stated Williams II. "I'm so excited to be here, I'm having a great time teaming up with Gene Yang, and I hope everyone will love what we are cooking up together!""

"When I heard Gene and Freddie were kicking off a new run for our flagship TMNT series, I knew this was the perfect opportunity for us to commemorate their debut issue with a blind bag," remarked Ryan Balkam, IDW Director of Sales. "Listening to the retailers and fans is something that's very important to us, so we made sure to line up an incredible roster of cover artists and kept these bags affordable for everyone. We're extremely humbled by the giant response to the launch of this new run and so appreciative of all the support you've shown us. We can't wait for you guys to get your hands on the comic this December."

