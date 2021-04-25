Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Original Art Auctioned From $1 to $1100

As part of Heriutage Auctions' 2021 April 25-26 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction #122117 running right now, there are some Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pages of original artwork at extreme ends of the payment spectrum.

Right now, still listed at one single dollar, is a comic book I had completely forgotten about. The X-Files/TMNT crossover published seven years ago by IDW. Seriously, did you remember it? Here's an original art page by Michael Walsh and Adam Gorham from the first issue, with one day of bidding left to go, and sitting on the Heritage Auction site at a dollar.

Michael Walsh and Adam GorhamThe X-Files / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Conspiracy#1 Story Page 12 Original Art (IDW, 2014). The Lone Gunmen encounter more than vampires in this page — they meet the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Adam Gorham inks over the printed pencils of Michael Walsh. Ink over printed blue line on Bristol board with an image area of 9.5" x 15.25". Light corner wear and signed by Walsh at the bottom right. In Excellent condition. NOTE: Only inks by Adam Gorham are original art.

While at the other end, a simple unpublished drawing of the Turtles by their co-creator Kevin Eastman. Which, in comparison, also with a day to go, is sitting at $1,100. And probably will go higher…

Kevin Eastman – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Illustration Original Art (2011).Leonardo, Michaelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael stand ready to defend the city in this piece by TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman. Graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 8" x 10.5". Slight toning, smudging, with ink border and signed by Eastman in the lower left image area. Mounted to a support board with label signed and dated by Eastman on the back. In Very Good condition.

Good luck, bidding dudes…