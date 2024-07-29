Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: David Hutchinson, October 2024, Teether

Teether: Parental Guidance #1 in Antarctic's October 2024 Solicits

David Hutchinson brings back Teether as Teether: Parental Guidance in Antarctic Press' October 2024 solicits and solicitations.

David Hutchinson brings back Teether as Teether: Parental Guidance in Antarctic Press' October 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well as Mark Pellegrini and Timothy Lim's new Kamen America, and C.J. Hudson and Moy R. Marco's version of A Tiny Island Over The Kingdom Under The Sea.

TEETHER PARENTAL GUIDANCE #1 (OF 4) CVR A

ANTARCTIC PRESS

AUG241456

AUG241457 – TEETHER PARENTAL GUIDANCE #1 (OF 4) CVR B DRESSED TO KILL

(W) David Hutchinson (A) David Hutchinson

ANCIENT EVIL IN A YOUNG, INNOCENT GUISE! IT HUNGERS FOR FLESH AND SOULS! David Hutchison serves up another big bite of his hit eldritch horror series!

Lost in the woods on a hunting trip, a man and his son encounter a mysterious girl living in the wild. When hideous creatures trap them in an abandoned cabin, a bloody fight for survival ensues as it becomes clear the girl and the creatures have an unknown connection…

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

KAMEN AMERICA FAITH OF FATHERS CVR A WANDZARDEEN

ANTARCTIC PRESS

AUG241458

(W) Mark Pellegrini (A) Timothy Lim (CA) Wandzardeen

The world is divided between light and dark! As the Kamen Corps are split across the United States and the world in a desperate attempt to fend off the Otomotons, the Zenerengers are plotting their next move by targeting specific power stations! To this end, Cynthia Prestige takes advantage and enlists the help of Zener Ecto and Zener Psycho to enact the last part of her nefarious plan. But what devatstating and revealing repercussions will this have on the Kamen Corps?

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

KAMEN AMERICA FAITH OF FATHERS CVR B 8HUSA

A TINY ISLAND OVER THE KINGDOM UNDER THE SEA ONESHOT

ANTARCTIC PRESS

AUG241460

(W) C.J. Hudson (A / CA) Moy R. Marco

CLASSIC JAPANESE FOLK TALE REIMAGINED!

FROM THE WRITER OF INTERSTELLAR DUST!

Inspired by the classic Japanese fairy tale Urashima Tar?, a young woman discovers an underwater kingdom that foretells three possible futures, but each one may come with a deadly consequence! An epic fantasy tale that's not to be missed!

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

S

CRITTER #5 CVR A FICO OSSIO

ANTARCTIC PRESS

AUG241461

AUG241462 – CRITTER #5 CVR B POLECAT VAR

(W) Tom Hutchinson (A / CA) Fico Ossio

AP SUPERVERSE TITLE!

SECOND NAME, SECOND COSTUME, SECOND LIFE FOR SECOND-BEST SUPERHERO!

FIRST-TRY FAILURE IS NOT THE END!

Critter acclimates to her new southern California surroundings and her place on the catgirl super team known as Purrrfection! A new costume, a new codename and a new life lay in front of the hero formerly known as Critter!

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

PLANET COMICS #31

ANTARCTIC PRESS

AUG241463

(W) David Broughton (A / CA) David Broughton

THE SPACE SHAMAN ORDER ENSLAVED!

FREEDOM OR TOTAL DESTRUCTION? CAN KANE SAVE THEM ALL?

"The Demon Drones of Demonicus, Part 2": Having eluded capture and brainwashing, Shaman Kane and his group of rebels have discovered the being responsible for taking control of Cubular Khan. With no other option, Kane has detonated a bomb to free the Shaman order from this evil…

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

GOLD DIGGER WAR MISTRESS OF MARS #4 (OF 4) (MR)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

AUG241464

(W) Fred Perry (A / CA) Fred Perry

IN THE GRAND TRA-DEN-TION OF RICHARD CORBEN!

FULL-FRONTAL ASSAULT WRESTLING ON ANOTHER WORLD! ADULTS ONLY

Britanny and Ayane defend the skull-grey tower from Keldoor as he puts it all on the line with one gigantic siege! He's allied himself with the mother of all Gigasect Hivequeens and her endless brood, while Brit' and Ayane's teamwork hits snag after snag. Why aren't their new friends, Cheecha and Eayna, helping? Have Brit' and Ayane been betrayed!?

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

MANGA Z #22

ANTARCTIC PRESS

AUG241465

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) MitsuBlinger

VIRTUAL AFFECTION MAY DESTROY REAL FRIENDSHIP!

INVADERS SET THE ELVES' FOREST ABLAZE!

"The Adventures of Lenifille" (Kazuaki Ishida), "VR XOXO" (Luis Torres, MitsuBlinger).

"The Adventures of Lenifille" (Kazuaki Ishida): Lenifille's party return too late to the Zephyr Wood, but , King Lecter's (literally) bloodthirsty forces have set the forest ablaze to smoke out the elves within!

"VR XOXO" (Luis Torres, MitsuBlinger): Discovering Itsumi has hooked up with the A.I. character Eshima, Akari feels heartbroken and betrayed by her old childhood friend. Kiko and Shizuka grow more concerned for their increasingly erratic friend and seek her out at the arcade, hoping to help her before it's too late.

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

NINJA HIGH SCHOOL #197

ANTARCTIC PRESS

AUG241466

(W) Alfred Perez (A) Holly Daughtrey

IT'S THE STRIFE AQUATIC!

LOVE-HUNGRY LAKE CREATURES OUT TO WRECK A VACATION!

Roger and the gang head up to the lakes of Pootville for some rest & relaxation, only to find a mysterious group of water beings itching to make one of the girls their future Queen! Crazy ninja action as you like it!

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

