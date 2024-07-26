Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: barbarella, Blake Northcott, Declan Shalvey, October 2024, terminator

Terminator And Barbarella in Dynamite October 2024 Solicits

In October 2024, Dynamite Entertainment launch Terminator and Barbarella comic books with new first issues.

It's not a crossover. But I wouldn't put it past Dynamite to consider such a thing at a later stage. But in October 2024 Dynamite Entertainment launch Terminator and Barbarella comic books, from Declan Shalvey and Luke Sparrow, and from Blake Northcott and Joseph Michael Linsner, respectively.

TERMINATOR #1 CVR A SHALVEY

DYNAMITE

AUG240123

AUG240124 – TERMINATOR #1 CVR B GALMON

AUG240125 – TERMINATOR #1 CVR C SWAY

AUG240126 – TERMINATOR #1 CVR D COUSENS

AUG240127 – TERMINATOR #1 CVR E ROSS BURNING EARTH ICON

AUG240128 – TERMINATOR #1 CVR F SHALVEY FOIL

AUG240129 – TERMINATOR #1 CVR G SHALVEY FOIL VIRGIN

AUG240130 – TERMINATOR #1 CVR H BLANK AUTHENTIX

AUG240131 – TERMINATOR #1 CVR I SHALVEY METAL PREMIUM

AUG240132 – TERMINATOR #1 CVR J SHALVEY LTD VIRGIN

AUG240133 – TERMINATOR #1 CVR K 10 COPY INCV SWAY FOIL

AUG240134 – TERMINATOR #1 CVR L 10 COPY INCV GALMON FOIL

AUG240135 – TERMINATOR #1 CVR M 15 COPY INCV SWAY FOIL VIRGIN

AUG240136 – TERMINATOR #1 CVR N 15 COPY INCV GALMON FOIL VIRGIN

AUG240137 – TERMINATOR #1 CVR O 20 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART

AUG240138 – TERMINATOR #1 CVR P 20 COPY INCV ROSS BURNING EARTH ICON FOI

AUG240139 – TERMINATOR #1 CVR Q 25 COPY INCV ROSS BURNING EARTH ICON FOI

AUG240140 – TERMINATOR #1 CVR R 30 COPY INCV COUSENS VIRGIN

AUG240141 – TERMINATOR #1 CVR S 40 COPY INCV ROSS BURNING EARTH ICON VIR

AUG240142 – TERMINATOR #1 CVR T 50 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART VIRGIN

AUG240143 – TERMINATOR #1 CVR U 75 COPY INCV SWAY VIRGIN

AUG240144 – TERMINATOR #1 CVR V 100 COPY INCV GALMON VIRGIN

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Luke Sparrow (CA) Declan Shalvey

The plans to kill Sarah Connor and her son John have failed, but the genocidal Skynet isn't out of options yet. There are still a few more avenues into the past that will allow it to destroy the human resistance that is poised to smash its processors into silicon shrapnel – it just needs to expand its theater of operations.

Opening a new front in the war, Terminators are dispatched across the globe and throughout time to target current resistance fighters, their ancestors, and anyone else unlucky enough to be in the strike zones. And while none of these secondary assignments are as straightforward as the missions of the first T-800 and T-1000, time is literally on the machines' side. When all of history becomes a war zone, nowhere – and nowhen – is safe!

Acclaimed creator DECLAN SHALVEY (ThunderCats, Old Dog) returns to the present for another blockbuster Dynamite series, joining rising star artist LUKE SPARROW (Star Trek) for all-new tales of Skynet and its nigh-unstoppable mechanical assassins – all supported by algorithmically perfect covers from SHALVEY, EDWIN GALMON, SWAY, and DAVID COUSENS!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

BARBARELLA #1 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

AUG240145

AUG240146 – BARBARELLA #1 CVR B WU

AUG240147 – BARBARELLA #1 CVR C PACE

AUG240148 – BARBARELLA #1 CVR D COSPLAY

AUG240149 – BARBARELLA #1 CVR E LINSNER FOIL

AUG240150 – BARBARELLA #1 CVR F LINSNER FOIL VIRGIN

AUG240151 – BARBARELLA #1 CVR G BLANK AUTHENTIX

AUG240152 – BARBARELLA #1 CVR H LINSNER METAL PREMIUM

AUG240153 – BARBARELLA #1 CVR I LINSNER LTD VIRGIN

AUG240154 – BARBARELLA #1 CVR J 7 COPY INCV MOROZOVA ORIGINAL

AUG240155 – BARBARELLA #1 CVR K 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

AUG240156 – BARBARELLA #1 CVR L 10 COPY INCV WU FOIL

AUG240157 – BARBARELLA #1 CVR M 15 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART

AUG240158 – BARBARELLA #1 CVR N 15 COPY INCV WU FOIL VIRGIN

AUG240159 – BARBARELLA #1 CVR O 20 COPY INCV MOROZOVA VIRGIN

AUG240160 – BARBARELLA #1 CVR P 20 COPY INCV PACE VIRGIN

AUG240161 – BARBARELLA #1 CVR Q 25 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART VIRGIN

AUG240162 – BARBARELLA #1 CVR R 25 COPY INCV WU VIRGIN

(W) Blake Northcott (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Fresh off saving the universe (yeah, she works big) from being enslaved by self-proclaimed gods in Barbarella: The Center Cannot Hold, Barbs and Vix are ready for a little R&R – but they're about to discover that not all pleasure planets are created equal. In fact, some are downright unreal!

Meanwhile, in another quadrant of the galaxy, something is off with Earth's oldest and most venerable colony – something that only Barbarella's uniquely well-rounded skills can resolve!

New faces, new locales, and new adventures await in Barbarella #1, brought to you by the new creative team of writer BLAKE NORTHCOTT (Vampirella, Catwoman, Evanescence: Echoes From the Void) and artist ANNA MOROZOVA (Judge Dredd, 2000 AD, Brail for Dummies) – all enhanced by form-fitting covers from JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, ANNIE WU, RICHARD PACE, and cosplay by RACHEL HOLLON!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #2 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

AUG240169

AUG240170 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #2 CVR B CELINA

AUG240171 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #2 CVR C MORITAT

AUG240172 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #2 CVR D COSPLAY

AUG240173 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #2 CVR E LINSNER METAL PREMIUM

AUG240174 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #2 CVR F LINSNER LTD VIRGIN (C

AUG240175 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #2 CVR G 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY

AUG240176 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #2 CVR H 15 COPY INCV LINSNER

AUG240177 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #2 CVR I 20 COPY INCV MORITAT

AUG240178 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #2 CVR J 25 COPY INCV MORITAT

AUG240179 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #2 CVR K 30 COPY INCV CELINA V

(W) Luke Lieberman (A) Alberto Locatelli (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

After interrupting a sacrifice to the serpent god Set and interrogating one of its recalcitrant priests, Sonja is one step closer to finding the late Sultan of Turan's last surviving offspring, Ashim the key to the She-Devil's plan to staunch the chaos that her regicide inadvertently unleashed across the kingdom.

But locating the bastard prince isn't going to be easy. Ashim has been snatched up by the Sons of Set, who are busy indoctrinating him to serve as a mouthpiece for their rapidly expanding cult. Sonja needs help and conveniently enough, assistance happens to be close at hand in the form of the sinister mercenary Bloodless. They both want to find the prince, so why not form an alliance? After all, if you can't trust a deathly pale stranger covered in tattoos and bone-handled knives, who can you trust?

Author LUKE LIEBERMAN (Red Sonja: Birth of the She-Devil) and artist ALBERTO LOCATELLI (Vampirella: Dead Flowers) deepen their tale of power, oppression, and unlikely redemption in Red Sonja: Death and the Devil #2, enhanced by covers from JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, CELINA, MORITAT, and cosplay by RACHEL HOLLON!

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

PUPPET MASTER 35TH ANN COLL TRADING CARD SET DISPLAY BOX

DYNAMITE

AUG240180

Blade. Pinhead. Tunneler. Leech Woman. Jester. Six Shooter. Torch. Decapitron. To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the classic horror franchise, all the stars of Full Moon Features' legendary Puppet Master film series are gathered together here in an exclusive, collectible card set authorized by Full Moon impresario Charles Band himself. Featuring memorable moments and iconic characters from the first five films in the series, these collector's cards capture all the menacing magnetism of your favorite murderous marionettes!

The 110-card base set also has a parallel 110-card foil set, 9-card puzzles, line art cards, 35 special "one-of-one" movie cards, and other Box Topper chase cards, including movie and metal cards – plus hundreds of exclusive one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn, full-color original art signed sketch cards and cards signed by creator Charles Band randomly inserted into packs in every box! Every signed card features a color ink or ultra-rare gold ink signature.

It's no big thing – just the greatest collectible card set ever to star these foot-tall masters of mayhem!

COMPLETE SET WILL INCLUDE:

• 18 Base Cards (2 per pack)

• 110 base cards

• 110 Rainbow Holofoil Parallel cards

• 9 Vintage Cards

• 6 Production Movie Cards

• 35 One-of-One Unique Single Print cards randomly inserted in select packs

• Signed and Sketch Art cards randomly inserted in select packs

• Special Metal Art cards (1 of 3) randomly inserted into packs – one guaranteed per box

• Special Box Topper cards (signed, sketch, and metal) randomly inserted into boxes – three guaranteed per box

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

PUPPET MASTER 35TH ANN COLL TRADING CARD SET CASE

DYNAMITE

AUG240181

Blade. Pinhead. Tunneler. Leech Woman. Jester. Six Shooter. Torch. Decapitron. To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the classic horror franchise, all the stars of Full Moon Features' legendary Puppet Master film series are gathered together here in an exclusive, collectible card set authorized by Full Moon impresario Charles Band himself. Featuring memorable moments and iconic characters from the first five films in the series, these collector's cards capture all the menacing magnetism of your favorite murderous marionettes!

The 110-card base set also has a parallel 110-card foil set, 9-card puzzles, line art cards, 35 special "one-of-one" movie cards, and other Box Topper chase cards, including movie and metal cards – plus hundreds of exclusive one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn, full-color original art signed sketch cards and cards signed by creator Charles Band randomly inserted into packs in every box! Every signed card features a color ink or ultra-rare gold ink signature.

It's no big thing – just the greatest collectible card set ever to star these foot-tall masters of mayhem!

COMPLETE SET WILL INCLUDE:

• 18 Base Cards (2 per pack)

• 110 base cards

• 110 Rainbow Holofoil Parallel cards

• 9 Vintage Cards

• 6 Production Movie Cards

• 35 One-of-One Unique Single Print cards randomly inserted in select packs

• Signed and Sketch Art cards randomly inserted in select packs

• Special Metal Art cards (1 of 3) randomly inserted into packs – one guaranteed per box

• Special Box Topper cards (signed, sketch, and metal) randomly inserted into boxes – three guaranteed per box

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

JONNY QUEST #3 CVR A HARDIN

DYNAMITE

AUG240182

AUG240183 – JONNY QUEST #3 CVR B LEE

AUG240184 – JONNY QUEST #3 CVR C RANEY

AUG240185 – JONNY QUEST #3 CVR D PACE

AUG240186 – JONNY QUEST #3 CVR E HARDIN LTD VIRGIN

AUG240187 – JONNY QUEST #3 CVR F 10 COPY INCV PACE LINE ART

AUG240188 – JONNY QUEST #3 CVR G 10 COPY INCV RANEY LINE ART

AUG240189 – JONNY QUEST #3 CVR H 15 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

AUG240190 – JONNY QUEST #3 CVR I 15 COPY INCV HARDIN LINE ART

AUG240191 – JONNY QUEST #3 CVR J 20 COPY INCV PACE VIRGIN

AUG240192 – JONNY QUEST #3 CVR K 25 COPY INCV RANEY VIRGIN

AUG240193 – JONNY QUEST #3 CVR L 30 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN

(W) Joe Casey (A) Sebastian Piriz (CA) Chad Hardin

Jonny and the rest of Team Quest find themselves in the far east as they continue their search for a way back home, but death and danger are still hot on their heels – luckily, help is about to arrive in the form of a (sort of) familiar face!

The international dream team of writer JOE CASEY and artist SEBASTIÁN PIRIZ continue to chart their globe-spanning adventure with Jonny Quest #3, buoyed by bracing covers from CHAD HARDIN, JAE LEE, TOM RANEY, and RICHARD PACE!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

HERCULES #6 CVR A KAMBADAIS

DYNAMITE

AUG240194

AUG240195 – HERCULES #6 CVR B RANALDI

AUG240196 – HERCULES #6 CVR C TOMASELLI

AUG240197 – HERCULES #6 CVR D RANALDI NEGATIVE SPACE

AUG240198 – HERCULES #6 CVR E KAMBADIAS LTD VIRGIN

AUG240199 – HERCULES #6 CVR F 10 COPY TOMASELLI B&W

AUG240200 – HERCULES #6 CVR G 15 COPY INCV RANALDI NEGATIVE SPACE VIRGIN

AUG240201 – HERCULES #6 CVR H 20 COPY INCV RANALDI B&W

AUG240202 – HERCULES #6 CVR I 30 COPY INCV TOMASELLI VIRGIN

AUG240203 – HERCULES #6 CVR J 40 COPY INCV RANALDI VIRGIN

(W) Elliott Kalan (A / CA) George Kambadais

After descending into the realm of the dead to confront their anticipated adversary (Hades), Hercules and Galatea discover that the underworld has been taken over by a new and unexpected force – one that won't stop its assault on the gods of Olympus until it has absorbed all of the pantheon's powers!

Our heroes bravely hurl themselves into the fray against this would-be usurper, but even these divinely touched paragons are still mortal in the end – and their goal quickly shifts from victory at all costs to living to fight another day!

Emmy Award-winning writer ELLIOTT KALAN (The Daily Show) and star Gargoyles artist GEORGE KAMBADAIS reveal the deus behind the machina in Hercules #6 – embellished by neoclassical covers from KAMBADAIS, ALESSANDRO RANALDI, and FRANCESCO TOMASELLI!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

POWERPUFF GIRLS #4 CVR A GANUCHEAU

DYNAMITE

AUG240206

AUG240207 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #4 CVR B BALDARI

AUG240208 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #4 CVR C DANINO

AUG240209 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #4 CVR D QUALANO

AUG240210 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #4 CVR E 10 COPY INCV HEASER ORIGINAL

AUG240211 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV HAESER ORIGINAL VIRGIN

AUG240212 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #4 CVR G 15 COPY INCV QUALANO VIRGIN

AUG240213 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #4 CVR H 15 COPY INCV DANINO VIRGIN

AUG240214 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #4 CVR I 20 COPY INCV BALDARI VIRGIN

AUG240215 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #4 CVR J 25 COPY INCV GANUCHEAU VIRGIN

(W) Paulina Ganucheau (A) Silvia De Ventura (CA) Paulina Ganucheau

Sure, beating up monsters and foiling bank heists is fun and all, but you know what a real challenge is? BAKING! And that's just what the Powerpuff Girls take on when Ms. Bellum and the Mayor launch a charity bake sale and competition.

Being made of sugar and spice (and Chemical X!), the girls are naturally gifted in this arena – but can they compete with the likes of Princess Morbucks, whose determination to win is second only to her rage at the prospect of losing? There's only one way to settle things – CAKE BATTLE!

Writer PAULINA GANUCHEAU and artist SILVIA DE VENTURA deliver a decadently delicious issue in The Powerpuff Girls #4 – artfully frosted with covers by GANUCHEAU, NICOLETTA BALDARI, KENYA DANINO, and PASQUALE QUALANO!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

POWERPUFF GIRLS HALLOWEEN SP ONE SHOT CVR A STAGGS

DYNAMITE

AUG240216

(W) Amanda Diebert (A / CA) Cat Staggs

With spooky season kicking off in the city of Townsville, Buttercup has set her sights on winning the Townsville Gazette's contest for the best Halloween horror comic – and what better place to find inspiration than a big, old, possibly haunted hotel?

But even though it also has a cool hedge maze, there's one problem with spending Halloween at the Townsville Hotel – there's nowhere to trick-or-treat! And Bubbles and Blossom are determined to show off their costumes and get some candy – if only they can convince Buttercup that all work and no play will make her a dull Powerpuff Girl!

Of course, Townsville being Townsville, there's also no shortage of nefarious malefactors prowling around, just waiting for the chance to catch the girls off guard. Will their Halloween bickering keep the Petite Powerhouses from thwarting their villains? (Hey, stranger things have happened!)

Find out for sure in The Powerpuff Girls Halloween Special #1 – a pumpkin-spiced, supersized tale of suspense and adventure written by AMANDA DEIBERT (Darkwing Duck, DC Super Hero Girls) and illustrated by CAT STAGGS (Crosswind, Wonder Woman '77), featuring covers by STAGGS, TRISH FORSTNER, and SILVIA DE VENTURA!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

AOD FOREVER #13 CVR A SUYDAM

DYNAMITE

AUG240229

AUG240230 – AOD FOREVER #13 CVR B BARENDS

AUG240231 – AOD FOREVER #13 CVR C BURNHAM

AUG240232 – AOD FOREVER #13 CVR D FLEECS

AUG240233 – AOD FOREVER #13 CVR E 10 COPY INCV FLEECS VIRGIN

AUG240234 – AOD FOREVER #13 CVR F 15 COPY INCV BURNHAM VIRGIN

AUG240235 – AOD FOREVER #13 CVR G 20 COPY INCV BARENDS VIRGIN

AUG240236 – AOD FOREVER #13 CVR H 25 COPY INCV SUYDAM VIRGIN

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Pop Mhan, Eamon Winkle, Kewber Baal (CA) Bjorn Barends

Dynamite is capping off its Army of Darkness anniversary series with an oversized dose of all-out carnage! This issue's splatter-ific story by TONY FLEECS is so over-the-top that we had to enlist not one, not two, but three incredible artists to chronicle the absolute chaos of its Deadite slaughter!

With unhinged interiors by EAMON WINKLE, KEWBER BAAL, and POP MHAN, and crazed covers from series stalwarts ARTHUR SUYDAM, BJORN BARENDS, CHRIS BURNHAM, and TONY FLEECS, Army of Darkness Forever #13 puts the "grand" in grand-guignol – and gives the unstoppable Ash Williams the sendoff that a hero of his caliber deserves!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

RED SONJA 2023 #15 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

AUG240254

AUG240255 – RED SONJA 2023 #15 CVR B BARENDS

AUG240256 – RED SONJA 2023 #15 CVR C LINSNER

AUG240257 – RED SONJA 2023 #15 CVR D GEOVANI

AUG240258 – RED SONJA 2023 #15 CVR E COSPLAY

AUG240259 – RED SONJA 2023 #15 CVR F 10 COPY INCV FRISON MODERN ICON

AUG240260 – RED SONJA 2023 #15 CVR G 10 COPY INCV BRUNNER ICON

AUG240261 – RED SONJA 2023 #15 CVR H 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

AUG240262 – RED SONJA 2023 #15 CVR I 15 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN

AUG240263 – RED SONJA 2023 #15 CVR J 15 COPY INCV GEOVANI VIRGIN

AUG240264 – RED SONJA 2023 #15 CVR K 15 COPY BARENDS VIRGIN

AUG240265 – RED SONJA 2023 #15 CVR L PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Walter Geovani (CA) Lucio Parrillo

In this issue: The chains binding Red Sonja are made of more than iron, and in the depths of the wasteland she is left to a fate worse than death. Hunted by the living and tortured by the dead, the darkness threatens to consume her from within. Will the She-Devil find the strength to break free, or will the wasteland claim her soul forever?

Laid out in full armor by TORUNN GR NBEKK and set alight by WALTER GEOVANI, the funeral pyre of Red Sonja #15 is reflected in ageless covers from GEOVANI, LUCIO PARRILLO, BJORN BARENDS, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and cosplay by JOANIE BROSAS!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

SPACE GHOST #6 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

AUG240266

AUG240267 – SPACE GHOST #6 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

AUG240268 – SPACE GHOST #6 CVR C BARENDS

AUG240269 – SPACE GHOST #6 CVR D MARQUES & BONE

AUG240270 – SPACE GHOST #6 CVR E MATTINA METAL PREMIUM

AUG240271 – SPACE GHOST #6 CVR F MARQUES & BONE

AUG240272 – SPACE GHOST #6 CVR G 10 COPY INCV BARENDS VIRGIN

AUG240273 – SPACE GHOST #6 CVR H 15 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

AUG240274 – SPACE GHOST #6 CVR I 20 COPY INCV MARQUES & BONE LINE ART (C

AUG240275 – SPACE GHOST #6 CVR J 25 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART VIRGIN

AUG240276 – SPACE GHOST #6 CVR K 30 COPY INCV MARQUES & BONE LINE ART B&

AUG240277 – SPACE GHOST #6 CVR L 40 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

AUG240278 – SPACE GHOST #6 CVR M 50 COPY INCV MATTINA VIRGIN

(W) David Pepose (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Francesco Mattina

After the shattering events of issue #5, Robo-Corp is working hard to keep the forces of the Galactic Federation busy and distracted. To that end, they're bringing in their heaviest hitter to aid in their evil scheme – MOLTAR!

Award-winning writer DAVID PEPOSE (Punisher) and superstar artist JONATHAN LAU (Vampirella Strikes) ratchet up the tension in Space Ghost #6 – aided and abetted by arresting covers from FRANCESCO MATTINA, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, BJORN BARENDS, and the debut of ANTHONY MARQUES and J. BONE!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #5 CVR A SISTILLI BLUE (MR)

DYNAMITE

AUG240281

AUG240282 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #5 CVR B ZORNOW (MR)

AUG240283 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #5 CVR C SISTILLI YELLOW (MR)

AUG240284 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #5 CVR D YONAMI (MR)

AUG240285 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #5 CVR E 10 COPY YONAMI VIRGIN

AUG240286 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #5 CVR F 10 COPY SISTILLI YELL

AUG240287 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #5 CVR G 10 COPY ZORNOW VIRGIN

AUG240288 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #5 CVR H 10 COPY SISTILLI BLUE

(W) Suzanne Cafiero (A) Thiago Vale (CA) Stephen Sistilli

Sweetie and the entire Candy Vigilante Squad (Candy Wolf, Pixie, Gummee Bear, Tinsel, Hansel and Gretel, Peter Cottontail, Jack Rabbit, and Honey B.) have settled into the fully operational "Fortress of Sweetness." Located on the Twin Islands in New York's East River, these sweet new digs are decked to the nines with candy-coated drip and equipped with a Sweetie Candy Vigilante-themed pinball machine that is all-in Hatchy Milatchy Multiball!

The team gets a house call from ally Dr. Faerie Wilder, a.k.a. THE Tooth Fairy herself, revealing her integral role in the science and magic of Sweetie's defense weapons development and the relevance of Sweetie's "trinkets," (human teeth excised from those born bad to the bone and inherently evil) – all thanks to her cover/day job as a highly-skilled dentist.

And speaking of bad to the bone, there is a truly evil darkness in NYC, and within that darkness is Genio "Bug" Vespa. The crime syndicate thug and self-made vermin whisperer pays a visit to Sweetie's new island compound under orders from Bart Volgare. Seeing what a busy little bee she's been, "Bug" poses as an extermination subcontractor dispatched by the NYC Department of Environmental Protection to investigate a potential contamination on the islands. Will the sweet squad tell him to buzz off – or let him in to see what their new "pestie" is all about? No need to get antsy, though, it's all goodie gumdrops… Sweetie's locked and loaded, and there's no stoppin' her Jawbreaker from poppin'! Even the Queen Bee Esmeralda bows to Sweetie with love and adoration, and is ready to do battle until the salty feel her sting!

All this awaits, among other surprises – including the breaking news that the waters surrounding the "Fortress of Sweetness" are now populated with Sweetie's latest creation… Sweetish Piranha Fish! Isn't that NICE?

TRICK OR TREAT…? DON'T MISS THIS ISSUE – AND BE SURE TO SATISFY YOUR SWEET TOOTH JUST IN TIME FOR HALLOWEEN!

Also includes a FREE MP3 download of "THE LAND OF HATCHY MILATCHY," the new single by OSAKA POPSTAR recorded specifically for this series!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

THUNDERCATS #9 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

AUG240289

AUG240290 – THUNDERCATS #9 CVR B PARRILLO

AUG240291 – THUNDERCATS #9 CVR C SHALVEY

AUG240292 – THUNDERCATS #9 CVR D LEE & CHUNG

AUG240293 – THUNDERCATS #9 CVR E TAO

AUG240294 – THUNDERCATS #9 CVR F PARRILLO FOIL

AUG240295 – THUNDERCATS #9 CVR G PARRILLO FOIL VIRGIN

AUG240296 – THUNDERCATS #9 CVR H NAKAYAMA METAL PREMIUM

AUG240297 – THUNDERCATS #9 CVR I NAKAYAMA LTD VIRGIN

AUG240298 – THUNDERCATS #9 CVR J 10 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART

AUG240299 – THUNDERCATS #9 CVR K 10 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA FOIL

AUG240300 – THUNDERCATS #9 CVR L 15 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA FOIL VIRGIN

AUG240301 – THUNDERCATS #9 CVR M 15 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART VIRGIN (C

AUG240302 – THUNDERCATS #9 CVR N 20 COPY INCV SHALVEY VIRGIN

AUG240303 – THUNDERCATS #9 CVR O 25 COPY INCV PARRILLO VIRGIN

AUG240304 – THUNDERCATS #9 CVR P 30 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

AUG240305 – THUNDERCATS #9 CVR Q 40 COPY INCV TAO VIRGIN

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Drew Moss (CA) David Nakayama

While out on a scouting mission in unexplored terrain, Cheetara encounters a rogue cell of Mu'Tants. In the course of subduing them, she discovers that a much larger Mu'Tant horde led by Slithe is mobilizing to attack the last survivors of Thundera at that very second!

Now the ThunderCats' swiftest warrior must reach the Cat's Lair before the Mu'Tants to sound the alarm – while also battling against Slithe's forces every step of the way!

Redoubtable writer DECLAN SHALVEY and indefatigable illustrator DREW MOSS pick up the pace with ThunderCats #9, accelerated by propulsive covers from SHALVEY, DAVID NAKAYAMA, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and IVAN TAO!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

THUNDERCATS CHEETARA #4 CVR A LEE

DYNAMITE

AUG240308

AUG240309 – THUNDERCATS CHEETARA #4 CVR B BRANDT & STIEN

AUG240310 – THUNDERCATS CHEETARA #4 CVR C LEIRIX

AUG240311 – THUNDERCATS CHEETARA #4 CVR D QUALANO

AUG240312 – THUNDERCATS CHEETARA #4 CVR E GALMON

AUG240313 – THUNDERCATS CHEETARA #4 CVR F QUALANO METAL PREMIUM

AUG240314 – THUNDERCATS CHEETARA #4 CVR G LIERIX LTD VIRGIN

AUG240315 – THUNDERCATS CHEETARA #4 CVR H 10 COPY INCV GALMON VIRGIN

AUG240316 – THUNDERCATS CHEETARA #4 CVR I 15 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN

AUG240317 – THUNDERCATS CHEETARA #4 CVR J 20 COPY INCV BRANDT & STEIN B&

AUG240318 – THUNDERCATS CHEETARA #4 CVR K 25 COPY INCV BRANDT & STEIN VI

AUG240319 – THUNDERCATS CHEETARA #4 CVR L 30 COPY INCV QUALANO VIRGIN (C

(W) Soo Lee (A) Domenico Carbone (CA) Soo Lee

With her training of Lion-O beginning to bear fruit, Cheetara begins putting more of her focus onto her own development. As she hones her physical and psychic skills under the guidance of Jaga, she grows bolder and more certain in their use – but also more cautious about revealing them to others.

Acclaimed author SOO LEE and ethereal artist DOMENICO CARBONE uncover a rich new chapter of Thundera's secret history in ThunderCats: Cheetara #4 – fortified with edifying covers from LEE, LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI, PASQUALE QUALANO, and EDWIN GALMON!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

THUNDERCATS #2 CVR Y FOC FOIL SHALVEY SGN

DYNAMITE

AUG240320

Never before offered, this signed foil edition of Declan Shalvey's historic FOC bonus cover for ThunderCats #2 introducing Calica is now available exclusively to the Direct Market!

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

THUNDERCATS #2 CVR ZE FOC SHALVEY LINE ART SGN DE EXC

DYNAMITE

AUG240321

Previously offered only on the Dynamite website, this signed line art virgin edition of Declan Shalvey's historic FOC bonus cover for ThunderCats #2 introducing Calica is now available to the Direct Market!

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

VAMPIRELLA #673 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

AUG240322

AUG240323 – VAMPIRELLA #673 CVR B CHATZOUDIS

AUG240324 – VAMPIRELLA #673 CVR C SUHNG

AUG240325 – VAMPIRELLA #673 CVR D COSPLAY

AUG240326 – VAMPIRELLA #673 CVR E PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

AUG240327 – VAMPIRELLA #673 CVR F 7 COPY INCV GUNDUZ ORIGINAL

AUG240328 – VAMPIRELLA #673 CVR G 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

AUG240329 – VAMPIRELLA #673 CVR H 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO ULTRAVIOLET VIRG

AUG240330 – VAMPIRELLA #673 CVR I 15 COPY INCV GUNDUZ VIRGIN

AUG240331 – VAMPIRELLA #673 CVR J 15 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT

AUG240332 – VAMPIRELLA #673 CVR K 20 COPY INCV CHATZOUDIS VIRGIN

AUG240333 – VAMPIRELLA #673 CVR L 25 COPY INCV SUHNG VIRGIN

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ivan F Silva (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Dying from a deadly plague, Draculina has taken refuge within the astral plane known as the "Dark World" – only to find herself pursued by monsters created from her own childhood imagination! With her escape route blocked by a Dark World "Vampirella" formed from her own hateful imagination, the two sisters' dark and twisted bond is explored in depth as Draculina struggles to tame the destructive impulse of her own psyche.

Comics legend CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and acclaimed artist IVÁN F. SILVA bring the Daughters of Drakulon head to head in Vampirella #673 – artfully enhanced by covers from LUCIO PARRILLO, ELIAS CHATZOUDIS, SORAH SUHNG, ERGÜN GÜNDÜZ, and cosplay by RACHEL HOLLON!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #5 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

AUG240340

AUG240341 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #5 CVR B LINSNER

AUG240342 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #5 CVR C MAER

AUG240343 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #5 CVR D ANACLETO

AUG240344 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #5 CVR E COSPLAY

AUG240345 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #5 CVR F PARRILLO METAL PREMIUM

AUG240346 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #5 CVR G PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

AUG240347 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #5 CVR H 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VI

AUG240348 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #5 CVR I 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LI

AUG240349 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #5 CVR J 20 COPY INCV ANACLETO V

AUG240350 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #5 CVR K 20 COPY INCV LINSNER LI

AUG240351 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #5 CVR L 25 COPY INCV MAER VIRGI

AUG240352 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #5 CVR M 30 COPY INCV LINSNER VI

(W) Tom Sniegoski, Jeannine Acheson (A) Daniel Maine (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The rebels have made their assault on Tenebris's stronghold, but the mother of the Monstrum is holding her own. Now Vampirella and the remains of Pendragon must make their last stand. But what if their plan gives way to another threat – like the return of the Chaos Lords? In the end, Lilith must make a choice: Will she continue on with the Reality Corp.? Or will she fully embrace her heritage as the daughter of Vampirella?

Cojoined creators TOM SNIEGOSKI, JEANNINE ACHESON, and DANIEL MAINE present the thrilling conclusion to the Dark Reflections saga – movingly memorialized by cover artists LUCIO PARRILLO, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, SHANNON MAER, JAY ANACLETO, and cosplay by JOANIE BROSAS!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

