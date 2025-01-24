Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: anansi boys, neil gaiman

Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys Comic Has Been Canceled By Dark Horse

Dark Horse Comics has cancelled future issues of Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys comic book, according to its writer Marc Bernadin.

Comic book writer and producer Marc Bernardin has posted on Blue Sky about the future of the comic book adaptation of Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys. Bernadin adapted the series from Neil Gaiman's original novel, drawn by Shaun Martinborough, and published by Dark Horse Comics. It is one of a number of such titles from the publisher that have adapted some of Neil Gaiman's adult fantasy works, including American Gods and Norse Mythology.

The last page of Anansi Boys #7 advertised a new issue #8 for February, but this will no longer be published. In recent months, Tortoise Media, NY Magazine, and Vulture have reported detailed allegations of abuse by a number of women against Gaiman. Gaiman has denied anything non-consensual.

Bernadin wrote with the accompanying visual from above, "Last week, Anansi Boys 7 hit stands. It will be the last issue. Dark Horse will not release a trade. I am incredibly proud of the work we did on the book. @smartinbrough.bsky.social 's lines were fantastic, @sotocolor.bsky.social 's hues were extraordinary, @david-mack.bsky.social slayed the covers. But all of that pales. Anansi Boys is about two brothers, twins. One is meek, timid, like a flopsy, set-upon puppy. The other brother is narcissistic, hedonistic, governed by nothing other than his own pursuit of sensation and pleasure. They seem so different, but they are very much flip sides of the same coin. Literally. I never gave too much thought about that. Until now. My heart breaks for the survivors and any pain seeing these books on the shelves might have caused."

Other cancelled projects include screen adaptations Dead Boy Detectives, and The Graveyard Book, while there is to be a truncated version of Good Omens Season Three without Gaiman's involvement.

