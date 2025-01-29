Posted in: Movies, Pop Culture | Tagged:

A Musical Adaptation Of Coraline Has Officially Been Canceled

A musical adaptation of Neil Gaiman's Coraline isn't moving forward, citing the ongoing allegations against the author as the reason.

A musical based on Neil Gaiman's novella Coraline has announced that it will no longer proceed with its production. The musical was set to take place at the Leeds Playhouse, but according to a statement shared on the Playhouse's official website, they have decided to no longer proceed forward with the production and specifically cited the ongoing allegations against Gaiman as one of the reasons. "From the co-production partners: Leeds Playhouse, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Birmingham Rep, and HOME, Manchester. We have decided our production of Coraline – A Musical will not proceed. After careful consideration, we feel it would be impossible to continue in the context of the allegations against its original author. Ticket holders have been contacted directly via email."

The production was set to begin in April 2025. The allegations against Gaiman were first brought to the public's attention last summer, and an extensive graphic piece in NY Magazine explored the ongoing allegations. Gaiman has officially denied any wrongdoing.

The Coraline musical is the latest of many projects linked to Gaiman that have been altered or canceled since the allegations came out last summer. Some have cited the allegations specifically as to why this production shut down and the recent cancellation of the Anansi Boys comic at Dark Horse. Others have changed course or simply ceased production without shutting down, like the shortened version of the third season of Good Omens at Prime, the cancelation of Dead Boy Detectives on Netflix, and the stalled production of the film adaptation of The Graveyard Book at Disney.

Coraline was first published in 2002, and this isn't the first time it has been adapted for the stage. There was an opera in 2018 and another musical adaptation in 2009. The film adaptation was released in February 2009 and was the first feature-length production from LAIKA. It was directed by Henry Selicck, who also directed The Nightmare Before Christmas.

