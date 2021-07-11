Texan Comic Store Files Lawsuit In Comic Book Form

Third Planet Sci-Fi Superstore of Houston, Texas has filed a lawsuit in the form of a comic book, against neighbouring Crowne Plaza River Oaks hotel and its owner, Pacifica Companies, alleging that guests have repeatedly launched projectiles at the comic shop, causing roof damage, which lead to destroyed inventory when the rains came. Third Planet owner T.J. Johnson and his attourney, Cris Feldman have commissioned artists Michael Charles, Maurice Terry Jr., Michael Brooks, and Benjamin Carbonero of Bad Cog Studios to create a comic book detailing the claims and to officially make this comic book part of the filed lawsuit.

The lawsuit comic shows the store staff fending off thrown plates, cigarette butts that they state twice caused fires, fire extinguishers (that didn't put out said fires" and damage that caused the rain to pour in, damaging the store and its contents. The lawsuit states that the hotel owes a "legal duty of reasonable care to prevent their guests, residents, tenants, patrons, customers, or visitors from dropping or throwing their wares, equipment, and other items as projectiles onto the land or property where Third Planet is located. Defendants breached their duty—even after repeated complaints. In addition, and/or in the alternative, Defendants breached their duty on a continuing and ongoing basis resulting in repeated injury due to their repetitive wrongful conduct, acts, or omissions" and call for an injunction against the hotel in ensuring the behavior of its residents and calling for compensation for damage to be paid.