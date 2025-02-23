Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: ,

That DC Comics Batman #158 Hush 2 ComicsPRO Preview By Jim Lee In Full

That DC Comics Batman #158 Hush 2 ComicsPRO black-and-white preview by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb in full

Yesterday saw the ComicsPRO retailer summit in Glendale, California conclude, with retailers fully fed, watered and swagged up. That included a copy of the Batman #158 Hush 2 ComicsPRO preview, handed out by DC Comics for free. Copies are listed on eBay from $20 to $40. But DC Comics also made the preview available digitally… and that's where Bleeding Cool comes in. Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee talked about the creation and planning of Batman Hush 2 at the show but now you can get a better look at what is coming to comic book stores next month… and start your speculation engines. Batman #158 has a Final Order Cut-Off FOC date of the 3rd of March and is published on the 26th of March, 2025, and Batman Hush 2 will run monthly until the title relaunches with a new Batman #1 in September with Matt Fraction and the return of Jorge Jimenez.

And you can catch up with all our ComicsPRO coverage using this link if you want… ComicsPRO is a trade association for comic book retailers, a volunteer non-profit organization that states it is dedicated to improving the comic book specialty market. Since the decline of Diamond, ComicsPRO Summit has become the central annual comic book retailer meet-up occasion.

BATMAN #158 CVR A JIM LEE & SCOTT WILLIAMS
(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams
THE HOTLY ANTICIPATED SEQUEL TO THE SMASH-HIT STORYLINE! Jeph Loeb! Jim Lee! An all-new epic saga begins here. Hush returns! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/26/2025

