Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman

That Meeting Of Absolute Batman And Absolute Wonder Woman (Spoilers)

That Meeting Of Absolute Batman And Absolute Wonder Woman (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman meet for the first time in Absolute Wonder Woman #15

Batman searches for answers to a surge of monsters while Wonder Woman follows arcane symbols in Gotham

The pair team up to solve murders marked by Hecate, hinting at a larger supernatural threat to Gotham

Story continues in Absolute Batman #16, as Batman faces new challenges and descends into darkness

Remember the lesson of Ghostbusters. If someone asks you if you are a god, you say yes. With Bruce Wayne, the Absolute Batman, looking for a divine answer from Gateway City for what to do about all the monsters springing up around the world, and with Diana, the Absolute Wonder Woman, following arcane symbols that have appeared in Gotham, this week's Absolute Wonder Woman #15 sees the first meeting of such minds…

But because this is Bleeding Cool, we like to go beyond the preview. Just a little bit…

With a little evening defenestration… and then the question.

Bruce Wayne, the Absolute Bat-God. Absolute Wonder Woman #15 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman is published by DC Comics on Christmas Eve. Absolute Batman #16 will be published three weeks later on the 14th of January 2026…

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #15

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

BECAUSE YOU DEMANDED IT: THE FIRST MEETING OF ABSOLUTE BATMAN AND ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN! The first meeting of two Absolute heroes has arrived at last! The Mark of Hecate at a crime scene in Gotham draws Wonder Woman into Batman's orbit in dramatic fashion. The world's greatest detective and the world's most famous witch must work together to solve a series of grisly and ambitious murders that threaten something much more dangerous coming for Gotham! And don't miss January's Absolute Batman #16 for the second chapter of this world-shaking meeting! $4.99 12/24/2025

(W) (A/CA) BECAUSE YOU DEMANDED IT: THE FIRST MEETING OF ABSOLUTE BATMAN AND ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN! The first meeting of two Absolute heroes has arrived at last! The Mark of Hecate at a crime scene in Gotham draws Wonder Woman into Batman's orbit in dramatic fashion. The world's greatest detective and the world's most famous witch must work together to solve a series of grisly and ambitious murders that threaten something much more dangerous coming for Gotham! And don't miss January's Absolute Batman #16 for the second chapter of this world-shaking meeting! $4.99 12/24/2025 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #16

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant covers by MICHAEL CHO, LEIRIX, AND FRANK CHO

1:25 variant cover by TK

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ABSOLUTE BATMAN IN HELL! Part two of our Absolute Batman/Absolute Wonder Woman story—Bruce Wayne is on a desperate hunt to help his friend Waylon, now transformed into a monstrous crocodile roaming the sewers, consumed with a deadly hunger. Batman's last option for a cure is to turn to a god for help…but will he have to descend into the depths of hell to get it? $4.99 ON SALE 1/14/26

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!