That's Why Gerry Duggan & Mark Buckingham's Wonder Man Was Delayed

In August, Bleeding Cool got the nod about an upcoming solicitation for a new Wonder Man comic book launching from Marvel Comics in December 2025. And that it would be written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Mark Buckingham. Here was the solicitation… which has now been scrubbed from Marvel and Penguin Random House servers.

WONDER MAN #1

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Mark Buckingham

TO LIVE AND DIE IN L.A.! SIMON WILLIAMS was a villain. SIMON WILLIAMS is an Avenger. SIMON WILLIAMS was dead. SIMON WILLIAMS is a living actor. SIMON WILLIAMS was friends with TREVOR SLATTERY. SIMON WILLIAMS is… WONDER MAN — and he's in big trouble. GERRY DUGGAN & MARK BUCKINGHAM bring you a book you won't soon forget — don't miss out on what is sure to be one of the most talked about books of the year! $4.99

Marvel's own documents proved that it was lined up for the 10th of December and everything.

Because December was also the month slated for the new Wonder Man TV series on Disney+ starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, Wonder Man. Did the absence from the December schedules for Wonder Man #1 suggest that the Disney+ series has also been moved? We even speculated that it might have something to do with the Ultimate Incursion Origin Boxes travelling to the 616. Well… it seems that the reason is a little more pedestrian, as the Wonder Man TV series is now scheduled for the 27th of January 27th.

How Wonder Man will appear in the new comic, and how much it will match the Disney+ version, is unknown. But I'm just excited about the return of Trevor Slattery, a character Bleeding Cool was very, very early in shining a spotlight on, two months before the release of Iron Man 3, returning in Hail The King and Shang Chi, named by screenwriter Drew Pierce after Tony Slattery, and played by Ben Kingsley. And now it will be coming to the Marvel 616 comic book continuity for the first time. When Marvel gets around to it, of course…

