The 1971 Debut of Mockingbird's Barbara Morse, Up for Auction

Comic book characters often get their starts in obscure ways. That's part of the fun of collecting, of course. A character who looked for all the world like a background player in her first appearance can become the star of her own story over time. While such circumstances have tended to happen over the course of comic book history, the first appearance of the character who would become Mockingbird is a unique example. Barbara Morse went unnamed in her debut in Astonishing Tales #6 as a supporting character, and her destiny in the Ka-Zar story in that issue was far from clear. But the character would stick, and she would ultimately become an Avenger, an Agent of SHIELD, and a star in her own right — Mockingbird. A wonderfully obscure key for a character who remains important to this day, there's an Astonishing Tales #6 (Marvel, 1971) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages up for auction in today's 2022 January 9-10 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122202 from Heritage Auctions.

Barbara Morse was created by Len Wein and Neal Adams for a Savage Tales story which didn't end up appearing until later due to the cancellation of that series. After the low-key Astonishing Tales #6 debut in a story by Gerry Conway and Barry Windsor-Smith, the character would be revealed to be an Agent of SHIELD in Astonishing Tales #18 two years later. Barbara Morse would become Mockingbird in Marvel Team-Up #95 in 1980. A character who rose from obscurity to become an important part of several Marvel franchises, there's an Astonishing Tales #6 (Marvel, 1971) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages up for auction in today's 2022 January 9-10 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122202 from Heritage Auctions.

Astonishing Tales #6 (Marvel, 1971) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages. Features Doctor Doom and Ka-Zar stories. Black Panther appearance. Barry Smith and Bill Everett art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $110. CGC census 1/22: 36 in 9.2, 64 higher. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 1975498003 and purchase grader's notes if available.