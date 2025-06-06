Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Rekcah Comics, The Future Is

The 588 Comic Shops That Ordered The Future Is ****** From Rekcah

The Future Is… #1, written by Fred Van Lente and drawn by Ennio Bufi from Rekcah Comics, was published this week… in one way or another. I got my copy from Forbidden Planet in London. Jason Blanchard posted "THE FUTURE IS ****** #1 of 60 is three years of development, production, and promotion and is finally available this Wednesday (5/28) at 1,400+ comic shops around the world. Our goal is to bring comics to cybersecurity and cybersecurity to comics…. We hope you join us for a 5-year journey focused on the future of technology, privacy, security, and all the unintended consequences of connecting devices and ourselves to the internet. It's like Mission: Impossible meets Black Mirror and Hackers. Each issue has cybersecurity/hacking challenges in them. You can do the hack that the characters need to do in the story to further their goals to help people in need. Thank you for your support! Why is it only available in comic shops? We want you to find your local comic shop and connect with others in your community."

That's 1400 shops, but it was only ordered by 584 stores. The top 1000 stores that Lunar distribute to also got a free copy. 588 comic stores ordered #2. And we know exactly who they are. On the Rekcah Comics discord channel, Jason Blanchard posted "This is a list of all the comic shops that ordered #2, which means they most likely still have copies of #1 available. Now you can check to see if your local comic shop ordered it. If you don't see your local comic shop on the list you can ask them to order it for you monthly."

FOMO Books, Ras Al Khaimah, Ras Al Khaimah, AE Deep Shelves Bookshop, Sharjah, Sharjah, AE KINGS COMICS, Banksmeadow, New South Wales, AU All Star Comics Melbourne, Melbourne, Victoria, AU Alternate Worlds, Melbourne, Victoria, AU Secret Headquarters Comic Emporium, Beaconsfield Upper, Victoria, AU Collector Zone Comics & Collectables, Clarkson, AU Comics Etc Direct, Brisbane, Queensland, AU Impact Comics, Canberra, ACT, AU The Comic Shop – AU, Liverpool, New South Wales, AU Comics Etc, Brisbane, Queensland, AU Amazing Stories, Saskatoon, SK, CA Universal Distribution Reorder, Saint-Laurent, QC, CA Redd Skull Comics, Calgary, AB, CA CaptCan Comics Inc, Brantford, ON, CA Variant Edition Graphic Novels + Comics, Edmonton, AB, CA Earth 519 Collectibles Inc, London, ON, CA Heroes World, Richmond Hill, ON, CA Okanagan Sportscards & Comics, Kelowna, BC, CA Need a Hero? Comics, Belleville, ON, CA BD Cosmos Inc, Laval, QC, CA Future Pastimes, Sarnia, ON, CA Librairie Crossover Comics, Montreal, QC, CA Cosmic Comics Canada, Saskatoon, SK, CA EM Cards and Collectibles, Charlottetown, PE, CA Comic-Kazi, Calgary, AB, CA The Comic Hunter (Moncton), Moncton, NB, CA Phoenix Comics NW, Calgary, AB, CA The Comic Book Shoppe, Ottawa, ON, CA Scarborough Comic Room, Scarborough, ON, CA Alpha Comics, Calgary, AB, CA 204Comics & Collectibles, Winnipeg, MB, CA ComicKing, Edmonton, AB, CA Enter The Battlefield, Oakville, ON, CA 8th Street Books & Comics, Saskatoon, SK, CA Quill-O-Verse Comics, Ajax, ON, CA Hill City Comics & Cards, Thunder Bay, ON, CA Rogues Gallery Comics, Windsor, ON, CA Wizard's Comics and Collectibles Inc, Edmonton, AB, CA The Canadian Comic Bin, Stayner, ON, CA KABOOOM Entertainment GmbH, Zurich, Zurich, CH Black Dog Comics OHG Geodis, Berlin, Berlin, DE Walt's Comic Shop, Berlin, Berlin, DE Comic Room, Hamburg, Hamburg, DE HARRY MOCHE, Wuppertal, NRW, DE Third Haede, Osnabrück, NI, DE Nuff Said, S.L., Madrid, ES, ES ALCA (Pulp's Preorders), Paris, Ile de France, FR Forbidden Planet London, London, London, GB CMX Borders Ltd t/as Peebles Comics and Games, Peebles, Scottish Borders, GB Comics Games And Coffee Limited, Chichester, West Sussex, GB Untold Comics, Kidderminster, Worcestershire, GB The Big Bang Comics, Dublin, Ireland, IE Well Spring Production, Seri Kembangan, Selangor, MY The Comics & Manga Store, Amsterdam, Noord Holland, NL Pep Comics, Helmond, Noord-Brabant, NL C&R Lander Ltd trading as Mark One, Hamilton, Waikato, NZ Heroes for Sale – New Zealand, Auckland, ., NZ Comic Odyssey (Philippines), Quezon City, Metro Manila, PH PMD SOLUTIONS/Geodis USA, Inc., Wieliczka, Malopolskie, PL Metro Comics, Inc. c/o San Patricio Plaza, Guaynabo, PR, PR ESTABLISHMENT AWALIM AL QASAS Commercial, Riyadh, Riyadh, SA Absolute Comics Pte Ltd, Singapore, Singapore, SG Midtown Comics – New, New Hyde Park, NY, US Planet Comics – Greenville, Greenville, SC, US Mission: Comics and Art, San Francisco, CA, US THIRD EYE COMICS, Annapolis, MD, US Lone Star Comics, Arlington, TX, US Cape and Cowl Comics, Oakland, CA, US Horizon Comics and Collectibles, Lancaster, CA, US Yesteryear Comics, San Diego, CA, US BLACKBIRD COMICS & COFFEEHOUSE, Maitland, FL, US Nirvana Comics, Knoxville, TN, US Newbury Comics Inc, Brighton, MA, US Ultimate Comics, Cary, NC, US Cosmic Monkey Comics, Portland, OR, US Revenge Of, Los Angeles, CA, US THIRD EYE COMICS – MAIL ORDER, Annapolis, MD, US The Comics Place, Bellingham, WA, US DCBS, New Haven, IN, US Dr. No's Comics & Games SuperStore, Marietta, GA, US Graham Crackers Comics, Normal, IL, US Hello Comics Uptown, Charlottesville, VA, US Richmond Comix, North Chesterfield, VA, US Impulse Creations Comics & Collectibles, Tulsa, OK, US The Joker's Child, Fair Lawn, NJ, US Fn_Collectibles, Royse City, TX, US THIRD EYE COMICS – CALIFORNIA MD, Annapolis, MD, US Comic Book Clubhouse, Merced, CA, US Cosmic Comix, Linthicum Heights, MD, US Austin Books, Austin, TX, US THIRD EYE COMICS – COLLEGE PARK, Annapolis, MD, US Rainbow Comics, Cards & Collectibles, Lincoln, NE, US Midwest Collectables, Davenport, IA, US Stronghold Collectibles, New Iberia, LA, US Comixsense LLC, Grand Island, NY, US Bell Book & Comic Inc., Dayton, OH, US Goblin Market, Chicago, IL, US New England Comics, Brockton, MA, US Summit Comics & Games – Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne, IN, US Captain Blue Hen Comics, Newark, DE, US Graham Crackers Comics, Sandwich, IL, US Hall of Justice Comics & Collectibles, Parker, CO, US Brave New Worlds Old City, Philadelphia, PA, US Atomic City Comics, Philadelphia, PA, US Comic Madness, Inc., Levittown, PA, US Comics Adventure, Milwaukie, OR, US Digital Heroes, Walla Walla, WA, US Brave New Worlds, Willow Grove, PA, US 4 Color Fantasies, Rancho Cucamonga, CA, US EMERALD CITY COMICS, Clearwater, FL, US Heroes Aren't Hard to Find, Charlotte, NC, US Golden Apple HQ, Los Angeles, CA, US JAF Comics, Bethlehem, PA, US The Collectibles Marketplace, Lakewood, CO, US Speeding Bullet Enterprises LLC, Norman, OK, US The Wizard's Wagon, Saint Louis, MO, US The Nerd Store, West Valley City, UT, US Titan Moon Comics LLC, Cedar Park, TX, US Phantasm Comics, New Hope, PA, US Titan Comics, Dallas, TX, US Sir Lonebuck's House of Comics & Geekery, Woodinville, WA, US Knowhere Games and Comics, San Marcos, CA, US Nerd Store, Orem, UT, US Slabulous, Morton Grove, IL, US Dr. Volt's Comics, SLC, UT, US Graham Crackers Comics, Chicago, IL, US THIRD EYE COMICS WALDORF, Annapolis, MD, US Books with Pictures, Portland, OR, US Ash Ave Comics, Tempe, AZ, US Books With Pictures, Eugene, OR, US Beyond Comics, Frederick, MD, US Fortress of Solitude LLC, Newark, NJ, US Comics Conspiracy, Sunnyvale, CA, US Endless Comics, Games & Cards LLC – Florissant, Florissant, MO, US Magic Dragon Comics, Arlington, MA, US Arcane Comics & More, Shoreline, WA, US Graham Crackers Comics, Chicago, IL, US Grand Slam Sportscards and Comics, Greeley, CO, US Tate's Comics Inc., Lauderhill, FL, US Graham Crackers Comics, Downers Grove, IL, US Graham Crackers Comics, St. Charles, IL, US Summit Comics & Games, Lansing, MI, US Amazing Fantasy, Frankfort, IL, US A SHOP CALLED QUEST – REDLANDS, Redlands, CA, US Bat City Comic Professionals, Bradenton, FL, US 4th World Comics & Toys, Smithtown, NY, US Comic Logic, Ashburn, VA, US Forbidden Planet NYC, New York, NY, US Amazing Fantasy, Tinley Park, IL, US ECGCE Comics, Colchester, VT, US Arsenal Comics and Games, Newbury Park, CA, US Atomic Empire, Durham, NC, US Capital City Comics, Reynoldsburg, OH, US AA Comics & Cards, Lebanon, PA, US Comix Zone, North Syracuse, NY, US Phoenix Comics & Games, Seattle, WA, US Hot Comics and Collectibles, Minneapolis, MN, US Challengers Comics + Conversation, Chicago, IL, US Coliseum of Comics, Jacksonville, FL, US Comic Carnival, Indianapolis, IN, US 412 Comics – Dormont, Pittsburgh, PA, US Coliseum of Comics, Orlando, FL, US Collected Comics & Games: Ft Worth, Fort Worth, TX, US East Side Mags, Montclair, NJ, US Aquilonia Comics, Cards & More, Troy, NY, US Arsenal Comics and Games, Ventura, CA, US Comic Cult, Torrance, CA, US Comickaze Comics and Pop Culture Store, San Diego, CA, US Best Comics, New Hyde Park, NY, US Coliseum of Comics, Jacksonville, FL, US Coliseum of Comics, Tampa, FL, US Comic Envy, Asheville, NC, US All C's Collectibles, Aurora, CO, US Bedrock City, Katy, TX, US Blackbird Comics LLC, North Las Vegas, NV, US Coliseum of Comics, Orlando, FL, US Coliseum of Comics, Jacksonville, FL, US Comix Connection, Mechanicsburg, PA, US Heroes & Fantasies, San Antonio, TX, US New Dimension Comics Inc., Homestead, PA, US Mage's Comics, Indianapolis, IN, US Nostalgia Newsstand, Greenville, NC, US Graham Crackers Comics Ltd, Murrieta, CA, US Coy's Comics, Saginaw, MI, US Heroic Adventures, Edwardsville, IL, US Flashback Comics, Woodbridge, VA, US Geek Geek Nerd Nerd Comics Toys and Collectibles, Redmond, OR, US Pittsburgh Comics, McMurray, PA, US Ravenswood Inc, New Hartford, NY, US Coliseum of Comics, Lakeland, FL, US Super Heroes Cards, Comics, Games & Toys, Newnan, GA, US Time Warp Comics, Boulder, CO, US Four Color Fantasies, Winchester, VA, US I Want More Comics, Thornton, CO, US Mythic Emporium, Minot, ND, US NewComix, San Diego, CA, US Ultimate Comics Florida, Oviedo, FL, US URBAN LEGENDS COMICS, Mesquite, TX, US Utopia Toys and Models, Knoxville, TN, US Vault of Midnight, Ann Arbor, MI, US Paradox Comics-N-Cards, Fargo, ND, US Schway Comics LLC, Frisco, TX, US THIRD EYE COMICS MECHANICSVILLE, Annapolis, MD, US Third Planet, Houston, TX, US Zeus Comics, Dallas, TX, US Memory Lane Comics, Wilmington, NC, US Pulp Fiction, Culver City, CA, US THIRD EYE COMICS SHORT PUMP, Annapolis, MD, US Phantom Zone Comics, Alderwood Lynnwood, WA, US Subspace Comics, Lynnwood, WA, US Torpedo Comics, Las Vegas, NV, US Lobo Comics & Toys, Albuquerque, NM, US Powers Comics, Green Bay, WI, US The Comic Ferret, Farmington, MN, US Space Cadets Collection Collection, Shenandoah, TX, US Ssalefish, Greensboro, NC, US Dragon's Lair Comics and Fantasy, San Marcos, TX, US DreamDaze Comics Fun & Games, Inc., Wilson, NC, US Duncanville Bookstore, Duncanville, TX, US Greg's Comics, Mesa, AZ, US Stories Comics, Henrico, VA, US Disc Heroes, Portland, OR, US Bunjee's Comics, Griffin, GA, US Collector's Paradise NoHo, North Hollywood, CA, US Dr Comics & Mr Games, Oakland, CA, US Asylum Comics, El Paso, TX, US Comics Etc, Rochester, NY, US Bosco's (Spenard), Anchorage, AK, US A SHOP CALLED QUEST – LS, Claremont, CA, US Aw Yeah Comics, Muncie, IN, US Beyond Comics – Gaithersburg, Gaithersburg, MD, US Fantom Comics, Washington, DC, US Graham Crackers Comics, Wheaton, IL, US Heroes and Villains, Tucson, AZ, US Epikos Comics and Games, Chattanooga, TN, US Dragon's Lair Comics & Games #1, Omaha, NE, US Comic Book World, Inc., Florence, KY, US Dragons Keep – Provo, Provo, UT, US G-Mart Comics, Skokie, IL, US ECGCE Comics (Old Town), Williston, VT, US Excalibur Comics, Cards & Games, Shreveport, LA, US Fat Moose Comics, Whippany, NJ, US The Atomic Vault, Harrison, OH, US Almost Anything, Opelika, AL, US Bedrock City Westheimer, Houston, TX, US The Secret Lair, Harrisonburg, VA, US Heroes Your Mom Threw Out Comic Shop, Elmira Heights, NY, US Yancy Street Comics, South Tampa, FL, US Storyteller, Rapid City, SD, US Rick's Comic City, Nashville, TN, US Oxford Comics, Atlanta, GA, US Ron's Comic Closet LLC, Mary Esther, FL, US Vault of Midnight, Detroit, MI, US The Geekery, Matawan, NJ, US Vault of Midnight, Grand Rapids, MI, US 4th Wall Comics, Lancaster, PA, US Acme Superstore, Longwood, FL, US Berzerk Comics, Port St. Lucie, FL, US Coliseum of Comics, Gainesville, FL, US Atomic Planet Comics, Fishers, IN, US Comics & Gaming Gainesville, Gainesville, VA, US Comics N'More, Easthampton, MA, US Cosmic Comics!, Las Vegas, NV, US Crescent City Comics, New Orleans, LA, US Comics Unlimited, Cleveland, TN, US Comix Connection, York, PA, US Dreamers & Make-Believers, Baltimore, MD, US Etown Comics, Elizabethtown, KY, US Everyone Comics and Books, Long Island City, NY, US Atlantis Fantasyworld, Santa Cruz, CA, US Bases Cards & Comics, Lancaster, CA, US BaT Comics & Games, Chico, CA, US Bedrock City Sugar Land, Houston, TX, US Bedrock City Heights, Houston, TX, US Derby Comics & Games, Shelbyville, KY, US ALAKAZAM COMICS, Irvine, CA, US Collector's Lair, Lynchburg, VA, US Comics & Gaming West Fenwick, Selbyville, DE, US Cab Comics, Flagstaff, AZ, US Comic Universe, Folsom, PA, US Crooked Dog, LLC, Middletown, OH, US Anyone Comics, Brooklyn, NY, US Bedrock City Spring, Houston, TX, US Big Planet Comics of Virginia, Vienna, VA, US Big Planet Comics of Washington DC, Washington, DC, US Bills Books & More, Canton, OH, US Adamantium Collectibles, Virginia Beach, VA, US AlleyCat Comics, Chicago, IL, US Black Cat Comics, Salt Lake City, UT, US Capitol Comics, Raleigh, NC, US Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy®, San Antonio, TX, US Epic Comics, LLC, Orlando, FL, US Fat Ogre Games & Comics, Inc, The Woodlands, TX, US Hot Off the Press Comics and Coffee, Austin, MN, US ALL BOOKS & COMICS, Saint Augustine, FL, US Bat City Games & Comics, Austin, TX, US Beyond Tomorrow, Palatine, IL, US Clint's Books & Comics, Kansas City, MO, US GMZ Collectibles, Tucson, AZ, US Greenpath Comics, Overland Park, KS, US JAY AND SILENT BOB'S SECRET STASH, Red Bank, NJ, US Flying Colors Comics, Concord, CA, US KEITH'S COMICS, Elyria, OH, US Njoy Games & Comics LLC, Valencia, CA, US Final Boss Comics & Games, Lawrence Township, NJ, US Mayhem Comics and Games, Clive, IA, US That's Entertainment, Worcester, MA, US Comic Force LLC, Springfield, MO, US Comics-N-Stuff, El Cajon, CA, US Comics-N-Stuff NCF, Escondido, CA, US Cosmic Comics and Games, Baldwin, NY, US Downtown Comics North, Indianapolis, IN, US Fan-Tastic Cards & Comics, Asheville, NC, US Green Brain Comics, Dearborn, MI, US Heroes Haven, Roseburg, OR, US Now Or Never Comics, San Diego, CA, US COMICS & STUFF, Tampa, FL, US Comics World, Chambersburg, PA, US Current Comics, Monterey, CA, US Elite Comics, Overland Park, KS, US Famous Faces and Funnies, Melbourne, FL, US Gryphon Games & Comics, Fort Collins, CO, US Drawn to Comics, Glendale, AZ, US Ground Zero Comics, Strongsville, OH, US Hey You Guys, LLC, Valparaiso, IN, US KC's Comics, Fallston, MD, US Mega City One, Los Angeles, CA, US Other Worlds, LLC, Portland, OR, US Carolina Comics, Lawton, OK, US Chicago Comics, Chicago, IL, US Distant Planet Comics and Collectibles, Columbia, MO, US East 6 (DBA Odin and Sons), Savannah, GA, US Floating World Comics, Portland, OR, US High Score Comics, Glendale, AZ, US Pantheon Comics and Games, St. Helens, OR, US Pop Comics, Anaheim, CA, US Wonderland Comics, Putnam, CT, US Comic Book World, Louisville, KY, US DCMG2, Livermore, CA, US Comic Collection LLC, Feasterville, PA, US Comic Cult HD, Hesperia, CA, US Galactic Comics and Games, Statesboro, GA, US Keith's Komix, Inc, Schaumburg, IL, US Midgard Comics, Games and More, Federal Way, WA, US Samurai Comics, Phoenix, AZ, US All Star Comics, Oklahoma City, OK, US Archonia Inc, Covina, CA, US Backdoor Comics, Clinton, TN, US Big Planet Comics Inc, Bethesda, MD, US Cards Comics and Collectibles, Reisterstown, MD, US Collector's Paradise, Pasadena, CA, US Comicmania, Wilmington, DE, US Rick's Comic City, Clarksville, TN, US Rubber Mallet Comics, West Pittston, PA, US Gabi's Olympic Cards and Comics, Lacey, WA, US KhanSpryreLLC dba Comics Are Go, Sheffield Village, OH, US Professor Floop's Collectibles, Powhatan, VA, US Westfield Comics, West Middleton, WI, US Two Kings Comics, Victor, NY, US The Comic Strip, Tuscaloosa, AL, US Maynard Brothers LLC DBA Time Machine Hobby, Manchester, CT, US Nox Media LLC, Benicia, CA, US Oweat Art LLC, Jackson, MS, US Ssalefish, Winston-Salem, NC, US The Danger Room, Anderson, IN, US The DeeP, Comics & Games, Huntsville, AL, US Waterfront Comics, Suisun City, CA, US WeirdVerse Comics, North Platte, NE, US Omega Frog Comics, Salem, OR, US Rose City Comics, Portland, OR, US The Golden Age 1942, Maryville, TN, US Wonderland Comics, Rochester, NY, US Jaswen, Inc dba Legend Comics & Coffee, Omaha, NE, US Metrohero LLC dba Metropolis Comics, Bellflower, CA, US More Fun Comics and Games, Denton, TX, US Pensacola Pop Comics, Pensacola, FL, US Peregrine Book Company, Prescott, AZ, US Safari Pearl, Moscow, ID, US Space Monkey Comics, Tucson, AZ, US The Encounter, Allentown, PA, US Uncanny!, King of Prussia, PA, US Docking Bay 93, Mount Vernon, WA, US Dugout Sportscards, New Rochelle, NY, US Fallout Comics Inc, Tallahassee, FL, US First Aid Comics, Chicago, IL, US Infinity Flux LLC, Chattanooga, TN, US JHU Comic Books, Staten Island, NY, US Mayhem Comics and Games, Ames, IA, US New Dimension Comics Inc., Cranberry Township, PA, US To Be Continued Comics LLC, Crofton, MD, US Choice Comics LLC, Pearl City, HI, US 9 Panel Comics LLC, York, PA, US Comic Junction, Fargo, ND, US Dreadnought Comics, Phoenix, AZ, US Bedlam Comics, Cedar Rapids, IA, US All American Collectibles, St Louis, MO, US Alterniverse, Hyde Park, NY, US Comic Relief, Saint Charles, MO, US Downtown Comics West, Avon, IN, US Cloud City Games – Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall, PA, US Coffee Cat Comics, Lakewood, CO, US Comic Asylum, Palm Desert, CA, US Collectors Choice Comics, Tempe, AZ, US Big Alpaca Comics, LLC, San Antonio, TX, US Atomik Komics, Mitchell, SD, US Comic Swap, State College, PA, US Dragons Keep – Lehi, Lehi, UT, US Androids Comics LLC, Sayville, NY, US Captain Comics, Inc., Boise, ID, US In This Issue Comics, Bettendorf, IA, US Fanfare, Kalamazoo, MI, US Fantastic Comics, San Leandro, CA, US New Dimension Comics Inc., Saint Clairsville, OH, US Crossroads Comic and Art, Kansas City, MO, US Gameplace, LLC (t/a Nostalgia, Ink), Jackson, MI, US Golden Apple Online, Los Angeles, CA, US JayDogComics, Johnson Creek, WI, US Kingsbury Enterprises Inc DBA Gotham City Limit, Jacksonville, FL, US Most Wanted Comics, Corpus Christi, TX, US Mutation Comics & More, Mount Laurel Township, NJ, US New River Comics & Games LLC, Christiansburg, VA, US Great Escape Comics & Games, Marietta, GA, US New Wave Comics & Collectibles, Skippack, PA, US Red Curtain Comics & Collectables, Akron, OH, US The Comics Keep, Bremerton, WA, US Coffee and a Comic, Huntington Beach, CA, US Comic Lair, Trenton, NJ, US Comix Experience, San Francisco, CA, US Comic Paradise Plus, Morgantown, WV, US The Laughing Shield Comic Shop, North Attleboro, MA, US Rons Comic World, Mount Holly, NJ, US Sac Comics And Anime, Sacramento, CA, US Gateway Comics and Toys, Fredericksburg, VA, US Korka Comics, Miami, FL, US Newcastle Comics, Longmont, CO, US Showcase Comics, Swarthmore, PA, US Sterling Silver Comics, Camarillo, CA, US The Comic Store, Lancaster, PA, US Undisputed Comics King, LLC, Stanfordville, NY, US Rubber Chicken Comics, Bellingham, MA, US Westfield Comics, Middleton, WI, US Yellow Bird Comics LLC, Holly Springs, NC, US Watchtower Heroes Comics, Poland, OH, US Samurai Comics, Chandler, AZ, US The Inner Geek – Ashland, Ashland, KY, US The Ontario Street Comic Book Shop, Philadelphia, PA, US Pop Culture Comix, Overland Park, KS, US Samurai Comics East, Mesa, AZ, US Superscript Comics and Games, Lakewood, OH, US Spellbound Apothecary and Entertainment, Casper, WY, US Stairway to Heaven Comics, Newington, NH, US Ssalefish, Concord, NC, US The Adventure Begins, Conroe, TX, US The Laughing Ogre, Columbus, OH, US Treasure Island Comics, Fremont, CA, US Future Dreams, Portland, OR, US Great Escape, Bowling Green, KY, US Korka Comics, Pembroke Pines, FL, US The CORE, Cedar Falls, IA, US Village Sanctuary Comics and Games, Oklahoma City, OK, US Current Comics, Salinas, CA, US Gotham Newsstand, San Antonio, TX, US Mindgames and Magic, LLC, Lees Summit, MO, US Super-Fly Comics & Games, Yellow Springs, OH, US The Comic Cellar TC, Alhambra, CA, US Trade A Tape Comic Center, Lincoln, NE, US Vision Comics & Oddities, Sheridan, CO, US Visions Comics and Games, Rockmart, GA, US Warehouse Comics Cards and Gaming, Mishawaka, IN, US Arkham Gift Shoppe, Allison Park, PA, US Collectors Connection, Superior, WI, US Comic Warehouse, Albuquerque, NM, US Comically Speaking, Reading, MA, US Comics and Friends, Mentor, OH, US Downtown Comics, Indianapolis, IN, US Amazing Comics & Cards-LB, Long Beach, CA, US Comicopia, Boston, MA, US Comics2Games, LLC, Florence, KY, US Comix Revolution, Evanston, IL, US Augusta Book Exchange, Martinez, GA, US Atomic Books, Baltimore, MD, US California Card Company, Elk Grove, CA, US Cloud City Games – Stroud Mall, Stroudsburg, PA, US Blerds Entertainment LLC, La Grange, IL, US Books Comics and Things, Ft. Wayne, IN, US BSI Comics, Metairie, LA, US Clobberin' Comics, Elizabethtown, KY, US Comics Elite, Greenwood, IN, US 901 Comics East, Cordova, TN, US Alien Worlds, San Antonio, TX, US B-Town Comics, Burlington, IA, US Bug's Comics & Games LLC, O'Fallon, MO, US Carol & John's Comic Book Shop, Cleveland, OH, US Clyde's Comics and Fantasy Shop, Rockford, IL, US Heart of Comics, LLC, Merrimack, NH, US Limited Editions, McAllen, TX, US Alpha Comics & Games, Richmond, VA, US Cheryl's Comics & Toys, Charleston, WV, US Cloud City Games – Palmer Park Mall, Easton, PA, US Empire's Comics Vault, Sacramento, CA, US Fat Cat Comics, Johnson City, NY, US Human Computing, San Jose, CA, US Johnny Scott Comics & Games, Rootstown, OH, US Keith's Comics Mockingbird K2, Dallas, TX, US Ground Zero Hobby, Ralston, NE, US Hooked on Comics, LLC, Topeka, KS, US JLA Comics, Sacramento, CA, US Mavericks Sports Cards and Comics, Cincinnati, OH, US Newcastle Comics & Games, Maryland Heights, MO, US Fama's Coins, Beckley, WV, US Galactic Quest, Buford, GA, US Game Nut Entertainment Inc., Lawrence, KS, US Graham Crackers Comics of Wisconsin, Madison, WI, US LFG! Comic & Game, Alabaster, AL, US PHANTOM OF THE ATTIC IN OAKLAND, Pittsburgh, PA, US Richards Comics & Collectables, LLC, Greenville, SC, US FUNNYBOOKS Comics & Stuff, Lake Hiawatha, NJ, US Galactic Quest, Lawrenceville, GA, US Mile High Comics.com, Denver, CO, US Phantom of the Attic, Monroeville, PA, US Dark Tower Comics, Chicago, IL, US Dragons Lair Comics & Games #2, Omaha, NE, US Fantasy Comics, Tucson, AZ, US House of Heroes Comics, Oshkosh, WI, US Collectors Ink, Chico, CA, US Doc Jimmy's Comics, Harrison Twp, MI, US Freedom Comics LLC, Toledo, OH, US Nick's Comic Strip, Danvers, MA, US Team Orgg Enterprises, McDonough, GA, US Comics on the Green, Scranton, PA, US Creative Comics, Griffith, IN, US Dark Tower Comics Logan Square, Chicago, IL, US Dreamland Comics, Libertyville, IL, US Collector's Paradise West Valley, Winnetka, CA, US Madness Games & Comics, Plano, TX, US The Comic Store, Nashua, NH, US TJ Cafe and Games, Milford, MA, US Amazing Comics & Cards, West Westminster, CA, US Atomic Comics, Tacoma, WA, US Read More Comics, Brandon, FL, US Samurai Comics West, Glendale, AZ, US Sparky's Comic Shop, Catoosa, OK, US The Comics Club, Inc., Brandon, FL, US Famous Faces & Funnies Two, Boynton Beach, FL, US Killens Games Comics Toys, Springfield, IL, US Legion, Pelham, AL, US Keep It Strange Comics & Collectibles, Manassas Park, VA, US Krum's World LLC, Winter Garden, FL, US Rebel Base Comics & Toys, Charlotte, NC, US Robot Zero Comics, Toys, & Vintage, Geneva, OH, US The Inner Geek – Huntington, Huntington, WV, US Prairie Dog Comics, Wichita, KS, US Vintage Phoenix Comic Books, Bloomington, IN, US JPM Comics & Games, Glendora, CA, US Maximum Comics, Las Vegas, NV, US Mellow Blue Planet Comics & Collectibles, Rock Island, IL, US New World Comics, OKC, OK, US Velocity Comics, Richmond, VA, US PARADOX COMICS, North Arlington, NJ, US Rhinos Comics, Rochester, NY, US Players Dugout, Moreno Valley, CA, US Pulp Fiction Comics and Games LLC, Lee's Summit, MO, US Scratch N' Spin, West Columbia, SC, US The Fourth Place – Ian Struckhoff, Hanover, NH, US Top Cut Comics, Loves Park, IL, US Up Up & Away!, Cheviot, Cincinnati, OH, US Golden Eagle Comics & Games, Reading, PA, US Invincible Comics, Modesto, CA, US The Amazing Comic Shop, Fairfax, VA, US We Love Comics LLC, Tampa, FL, US JC COMICS, North Plainfield, NJ, US Mutiny Comics and Coffee, Englewood, CO, US Radar Toys and Collectibles, Eugene, OR, US Subculture Enterprises, LLC, St. Louis, MO, US COMICS CUBED, Kokomo, IN, US Cosmic Comics LLC, Grand Prairie, TX, US Economics In Comics LLC, Mesa, AZ, US Endless Comics, Games & Cards LLC – St Charles, St Charles, MO, US Escape Hatch Books, Jaffrey, NH, US Heroes & Champions, Sunnyvale, CA, US Needless Toys and Collectibles LLC, Lincolnton, NC, US Painted Visions Comics, Cards and Games Inc., Woodbridge, VA, US Phil's Comic Shoppe, Margate, FL, US Route 66 Comics and Collectibles, Sapulpa, OK, US Snake Eyes Comics, Knoxville, TN, US The Rcade Comics, Fort Wayne, IN, US Things From Another World – Universal, Universal City, CA, US

FUTURE IS ****** #1 (MR)

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Ennio Bufi (CA) Jae Lee

THE HACKER WARS ARE OVER. THE BLACK HATS WON. WHO WILL SAVE US FROM THE WORLD THAT'S COMING? BLACK MOUNTAIN—a rogue band of digital ronin, freebooters, and hackers—fight against a world ruled by data barons, artificial overlords, and technological terrorists. Each operative is paired with a sprite, an AI partner as unpredictable as the human it serves. At the center is WHEELER, a former black hat hacker dragged back into a war he thought he escaped. His team includes: MARTINA DE LEÓN – An Olympic-level infiltrator who operates in the real world. SALLY CHU – A hardware engineer fresh from nine years living in orbit. ELI NILSSON – A system vulnerabilities expert trapped between reality and augmented reality. ART & ARF – A machine intelligence obsessed with human creativity—and the dog it's bound to. Their mission: stop JASON ROANOKE. A self-proclaimed visionary, Roanoke once controlled the world's supply chains, private armies, and the lives of those who exist under his authority. He now rules from Tranquility Base, a lunar fortress beyond government reach. Roanoke is the first corporate king of space—and the future itself is his to shape unless Black Mountain stop him.This is THE FUTURE IS ******, a 60-issue cyber-sci-fi epic fusing the shadow warfare of Mr. Robot, the kinetic action of The Matrix, and the thrilling espionage of Ghost in the Shell.KEY SELLING POINTSA bold commitment—A 60-issue saga in today's comic landscape.Cutting-edge cyberpunk storytelling from New York Times Bestseller Fred Van Lente (Deadpool vs. The Punisher, Marvel Zombies).High-tech, high-tension visuals from Ennio Bufi (Assassin's Creed: Bloodstone).Cover by the legendary artist Jae Lee (Dark Tower, Inhumans) .Interactive hacker experience with Capture the Flag challenges in each issue. $13.37/$4.04 6/4/2025

