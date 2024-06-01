The Addiction #1 in Addiction Comics' July 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Artgerm, David Mack, David Quinn, The Addiction, vincent zurzolo

Written by Vincent Zurzolo and David Quinn, with art by Claudia Balboni.

New heroine Dr. Niki Tino wields stunning chemical powers against addiction.

The Addiction #171; features top artists including Artgerm and David Mack.

New publisher Addiction Comics launched a new comic book, The Addiction, at last year's New York Comic Con. Well, now it is in their July 2024 solicits and solicitations for all comic book readers and retailers to purchase. The Addiction #1 is written by art dealer, president of Metropolis HQ and co-owner of ComicConnect Vincent Zurzolo, and co-creator of Faust, David Quinn. It's drawn by Claudia Balboni, artist on Fairlady, Killer Queens, Black Jack Ketchum and Star Trek, coloured by Brad Simpson, lettered by Dave Sharpe and grabbing covers by Artgerm, David Mack, Alitha Martinez and Andres Labrada along the way.

She can drug you with her touch. For daring to help recovering addicts-with radical success-Dr. Niki Tino was shot up with a cocktail of drugs by a NYC drug cartel capo "to put her out of business." Niki died… and was reborn, with stunning new chemical powers. Now, haunted by the trauma of her rebirth, Dr. Niki Tino struggles to master "The Touch," undercover in Mexico battling cartel soldiers desperate to steal her blood, the secret of her power!

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

Zurzolo asks "If you had a second chance at life, What would you do? Dr. Niki Tino, a workaholic driven to fight addiction, became so successful at helping people find recovery that a local drug cartel kidnapped her and shot her up with a cocktail of drugs 'to put her out of business.' The withdrawals, the highs and lows a drug addict with a lifelong addiction goes through, Niki experienced it all in one night. She died… and was reborn, chemically altered, to step up her war on addiction with stunning new chemical powers she must learn to master – her second chance."

Quinn adds, "Comic book heroes stereotypically wrestle with chaos on a cosmic scale. We find it interesting and valuable that Niki and her man Enzo fight a very real, down-to-earth problem, and man-made plague –addiction. Niki's strange powers spiral her into the darkest places humans can go, mentally and physically, but when she stands up for the chance of recovery for all of us, Niki finds hope. But her every win triggers all forces against her to escalate their deadly game. So anything can – and will – happen."

The first three-issue series will also offer covers and art galleries by Andres Labrada, David Mack, Artgerm, Amanda Conner, Alitha Martinez, Robotcat, Claudia Balboni and Tim Vigil.

