The Big Gay X-Men Wedding Of Mystique & Destiny For Pride Month

Mystique and Destiny are an old married couple. But we never saw their marriage. But Pride Month, we finally will, courtesy of the X-Men.

Article Summary Marvel celebrates Pride with Mystique & Destiny's wedding in 'X-Men: The Wedding Special'.

Iconic X-Men couple's nuptials penned by Kieron Gillen among other top writers.

The history-making comic features Marvel's first woman-to-woman superhero wedding.

Special issue includes party crashing, villainy, romance, and guest writers like Yoon Ha Lee.

Mystique and Destiny are an old married couple. Natural parents to Nightcrawler, adoptive parents to Rogue, they have been villains, heroes and everything in between, and their history is intwined with the X-Men, Days Of Future Past, the age of Krakoa and the Sins Of Sinister. But we never saw their marriage – well, it was a different time. But in 2024, for Pride Month, Marvel Comics will be publishing X-Men: The Wedding Special as their Marvel Voices Pride special, written by Kieron Gillen, Yoon Ha Lee, M. Louis and more. All part of the Marvel May 2024 solicits and solicitations for Marvel Comics that are available on Bleeding Cool a little bit early.

X-MEN: THE WEDDING SPECIAL #1

KIERON GILLEN, YOON HA LEE, M. LOUIS & MORE! (W) • TBA (A) • COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WEDDING EXTRAVAGANZA! Mystique and Destiny are one of the most beloved – and longest running – gay couples in history. Somewhere in their 100+ years together, the

pair married, but we've never seen the event on the page. This year MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE makes history with Marvel's first woman-to-woman

wedding in a story by superstar X-Men scribe Kieron Gillen! And with a couple as complex as these two, you know there's a lot more to the story.

We promise party crashing! Villainy! Romance! In the classic tradition of FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL #3 and X-MEN #30, this anthology will be a

must-read for every comics fan. Featuring the Marvel debuts of award-winning writers Yoon Ha Lee (Ninefox Gambit, Machineries of Empire) and

M. Louis (Agents of the Realm), and much more talent to be announced! 88 PAGES/ONE-SHOT/RATED T+…$9.99

After all, who would want to argue with Mystique over a special day like this?

Raven Darkholme, shapeshifting known as Mystique, was created by Chris Claremont and Dave Cockrum in 1978, first appearing in Ms. Marvel #16. Irene Adler, precognitive mutant known as Destiny, created by Chris Claremont and John Bryne, first appeared in 1981's Uncanny X-Men #141. And from the start, Claremont saw, and wrote, Mystique and Destiny as a lesbian couple, raising their adoptive daughter Rogue together, even if Marvel's standards of the time prevented the relationship from being portrayed too explicitly. (Fun fact: Claremont wanted Mystique and Destiny to be the biological parents of Nightcrawler, with Mystique shapeshifting into a man to impregnate Destiny, something Marvel Editor-in-Chief Jim Shooter was having none of. Though the alternative parentage of Nightcrawler Marvel ultimately went with — Mystique raped by a demon — seems demonstrably worse in every way.)

In any case, Marvel's reluctance didn't stop Claremont from trying, such as in a story with penciler Craig Hamilton in Marvel Fanfare #40 in which Mystique calls Destiny "my love" and transforms into a man so they can share a dance together.

But it wasn't until History of the Marvel Universe #2, by Mark Waid and Javier Rodriguez, that the two got to share a kiss on the page.

Destiny died back in Uncanny X-Men #255… but Krakoa was all about resurrection. And in X-Men #6 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Buffagni, Marvel officially put a label on it.

She did come back… but it didn't end well. Moira Mactaggert went off into her own mission as a result, and it led to the end of Krakoa. But this, at least, will be from a happier time…

