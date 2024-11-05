Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman

The Biggest Change Absolute Superman Has Made To Superman (Spoilers)

Absolute Batman gave us a Bruce Wayne whose mother was still alive. Absolute Wonder Woman gave us a Diana who was brought up in Hell by Circe rather than a Paraside Island. And what about Absolute Superman by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval out tomorrow? Previous Bleeding Cool reports revealed a different Krypton, one under a caste system and the Els suffering under it…

… and a Superman on Earth motivated far more by the lowest of the low, far away from any Metropolis or career as a journalist. We already know that this Superman did not grow up in Smallville or with the Kents. However, it seems that the Kent Farm still exists, just owned by those behind the Lazarus Corporation who also employ Lois Lane.

But there's something else about this Superman that is very different to his background. Because no, he did not grow up with the Kents.

He grew up with the Els.

Absolute Superman was not sent to Earth as a baby before Krypton blew up. He grew up as a kid on Krypton… and we're getting a very different story as a result.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

SUPERSTARS JASON AARON AND RAFA SANDOVAL UNLEASH A SHOCKING NEW TAKE ON THE LAST SON OF KRYPTON! Without the fortress…without the family…without a home…what's left is the Absolute Man of Steel! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/6/2024 ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #2 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

The Lazarus Corporation sent their most battle-hardened crew of Peacemakers to locate the mysterious fugitive interfering with their mining operations–but they weren't expecting one motor-mouthed, iron-willed woman to be the one to finally get the cuffs onto him! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/4/2024 ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #3 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

MEMORIES OF KRYPTON! Years ago on Krypton, Jor-El and Lara became utterly convinced that their planet was headed towards cataclysm. But what could two lowly peons of the Labor Guild possibly do to save their entire species? The answer is decidedly not what you think… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/1/2025

