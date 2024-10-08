Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

One Big Spoiler For Absolute Batman #1, Published Tomorrow

Tomorrow sees the publication of Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta... and there's a big, big spoiler.

Article Summary Explore a gritty Gotham in Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, out tomorrow.

Bruce Wayne grows up in a working-class family, challenging the traditional Batman origin story.

Martha Wayne survives in this retelling, which fundamentally changes Bruce's journey.

This new series shakes up the Batman mythos, with no pearls on the ground in Crime Alley.

Tomorrow sees the publication of Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, a radical retelling of the Batman legend, with Bruce Wayne as kid born without a silver spoon in his mouth, with a teacher for a dad and a social worker for a mother, in a Gotham where the usual pyramid of power has reverses. With Wayne growing up alongside the people who would in another world be Batman's greatest villains.

I'd already teased some gossip from Absolute Batman last month and yesterday, I posted some panels that seemed to back it up. But there was one that I'd missed.

It involves the identity of this woman speaking so eloquently at the town hall meeting. And the revelation that, as we see Thomas Wayne, Bruce's own class teacher and father, being shot down at a trip to the zoo… someone is absent.

And it's Martha Wayne.

Because in the Absolute Universe, Martha lived. She lives. Bruce Wayne has grown up with a present mother. And that changes… everything! Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

Which means, for two big reasons, that this is pretty much the first Batman origin since Dark Knight Returns, not to have the spilling pearls. Firstly, Martha Wayne wasn't attacked by Joe Chill in Crime Alley. And even if she had have been, she wouldn't have been able to have afforded them in the first place.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 CVR A NICK DRAGOTTA

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN LEGEND SCOTT SNYDER AND ICONIC ARTIST NICK DRAGOTTA TRANSFORM THE DARK KNIGHT'S TALE FOR THE MODERN AGE! Without the mansion…without the money…without the butler…what's left is the Absolute Dark Knight!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/09/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!