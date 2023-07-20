Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Marvel Comics, san diego comic con, X-Men | Tagged: fall of x, hellfire gala, sdcc

The Big Marvel X-Men Gossip From San Diego Comic-Con (Spoilers)

Bleeding Cool has heard from the late-night Marvel Comics bars at San Diego Comic-Con last night that, as part of the X-Men's Hellfire Gala, just what the plans of the anti-mutant terrorist group Orchis will be, that will lead to the Fall Of X. And how the reaction of Professor Xavier will change everything. Spoilers going forward of course.

In 2019, the X-Men had a bit of a revamp courtesy of writer Jonathan Hickman, abandoning their integration policy for a separatist mutant nation of Krakoa. Since then all the X-books storylines have revolved around this new status quo. With mutants now able to resurrect from the dead, a new mutant metal mined that brought prosperity to a galaxy, while trading mutant medical flora to the nations of the Earth in return for peace. They terraformed Mars to be a mutant world and hold an annual Hellfire Gala to show off their latest accomplishments to the world, and elect a new X-Men team.

Orchis, formed by robots from the future rebelling against a mutant human paradise, have done everything to turn humanity against X-Men and the mutants. They have already been infecting mutant treatments with genetic variants that can kill at a switch. They have made Tony Stark's old factories to create Iron Man Sentinels. They have attacked towns with false flag operations to fake a mutant assault. Building an island prison in New York. Arranging for the Arakki of Mars to be otherwise engaged and divorced from Krakoa.

And now I hear that at this year's Hellfire Gala, even as Ms Marvel is returned from the dead as a mutant, Orchis will announce that they will switch from hunting mutants to killing humans. And that for every mutant found on Earth, Orchis will kill an increasing number of humans. And they mean it.

Faced with this ultimatum, and fearing populist revolt, Professor Xavier telepathically commands that all mutants evacuate from the Earth, using Krakoan gates or other means. Only those with psychic training to resist such a command do so. With the only remaining mutants on Earth being the X-Men and other trained or immune forces, the mutants have lost. They have gone. But at least they went out with a big wedding and a party…

Here's how some of the announced solicitations may be read in this light:

"TO ME, MY NO ONE. Xavier had a dream. Now he has nothing. This is the Fall of X. He fell. He fell furthest" That would match. "False-flag attacks meant to whip up anti-mutant hysteria are unfolding". The anti-mutant hysteria as well. "the unlikely team of Magik, Mirage, Marrow, Dust and Typhoid Mary find themselves stranded in…Vanaheim?" Stranded – or banished? "After the devastating events of the Hellfire Gala, Kurt Wagner is on the run – and having the time of his life?! Swashbuckling about NYC in disguise, the Uncanny Wallcrawler sets aside his mutant angst and dedicates himself to the hero's life: saving civilians, hanging with fellow wallcrawlers, battling baddies, and hunting down the best pizza on the planet. But he can't ignore the mutant plight forever…" Nightcrawler in disguise as Spider-Man. "At a time when mutant and human relations are in the toilet, the Uncanny Avengers have run smack into a new BROTHERHOOD OF EVIL MUTANTS." Is that meant to be all mutants now? "NORTHSTAR, AURORA, NEMESIS and FANG must be stopped! But what are these former ALPHA FLIGHT heroes up to that's unleashed the fury of DEPARTMENT H and their all-new weapon: the BOX SENTINELS?!" Well, those are the mutants of the team. "In the wake of the fall of Krakoa, the Children emerge as humankind's greatest and only saviors, defending Earth from Shi'ar attacks and supernatural sightings alike. And humanity LOVES it." Of course they do. Not mutants after all. " Jean Grey is not where she is meant to be…and neither is the rest of mutantkind." Banished maybe? "The bait is set for BOBBY DRAKE as the ELEMENTS OF DOOM target his hometown! Terrorizing the town that raised ICEMAN – but to what end?" Turning his hometown against him? "After the Gala, we wondered – did anyone survive the experience? Now we discover the real question: How long can anyone survive this?" How long indeed…

