X-Men To Target Capitalism By Eliminating Homelessness? (XSpoilers)

The X-Men can terraform a whole planet to give a million mutant cousins of Arakko a home of their own. But what of humanity?

It has been pointed out in the Marvel Universe that the X-Men can terraform a whole planet to give a million mutant cousins of Arakko a home of their own. They can turn an island into a mutant paradise for mutants, growing homes and travel gates for everyone. And they can buy off the rest of the world with medicines that extend life, create new antibiotics, and cure dementia. While the Treehouse of New York towers over Central Park.

However, over a hundred million people worldwide remain homeless or in insecure housing, and 1.6 billion are in inadequate housing. And in today's X-Men #22, it looks as if Forge wants to solve homelessness worldwide.

Or course, the best-laid plans of mice and mutants can gang aft agley. As is happening with the mutant medicine so kindly gifted to the world in an expression of sort power.

Because, courtesy of Orchis, the human anti-mutant terrorist group formed by the machines of the future doing their own Days Of Future Past, have recruited M.O.D.O.K. to their cause. And have been infecting the Krakoan medicines to their own cause.

While simultaneously attacking the very nature of mutantity at the root of mutant fear.

Toxifying the treatment while converting away from the cause? Not anything that could ever happen in late-stage capitalism, right? And as for the Treehouse, well we saw what would happen in Timeless #1 last year and on Free Comic Book Day this month…

Hellfire Gala Burn Down The X-Men's Treehouse?
Timeless 2022 #1

You might not want to live in a Krakoan treehouse, however desperate, if you thought it was this flammable…

X-MEN #22
MARVEL COMICS
MAR230787
(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Joshua Cassara
ORCHIS RISING! Mutantkind may be stronger than ever, but that just makes their enemies more determined than ever to tear them down. Orchis' plans are in motion, preparing for the fall?
Rated T+In Shops: May 17, 2023 SRP: $3.99

