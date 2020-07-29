The Pandemic Comes to Todd McFarlane's Spawn, But Is It Our Pandemic?

We've seen how well Erik Larsen's Savage Dragon has incorporated the current pandemic and global shutdown in a way that no other superhero comic book has even attempted, as plans were ripped up, comics redrawn and rewritten for its 250th anniversary issue. Well, you know how much that will rankle against Todd McFarlane. Who, with the latest issue of Spawn, has taken his newscasters who have been appearing since the first issue (and recently revealed one of them to be a demon) and are giving the latest news. But there is a difference.

In the Spawn universe, the coronavirus is a mystery, unknown virus. For whatever reason, in this world, the information has been kept classified, maybe it's a different, more serious virus that has taken its place, or maybe it's all part of some government conspiracy like the demon says? Something that has escaped from hell? Something Spawn-related?

SPAWN #308 CVR A MCFARLANE

IMAGE COMICS

FEB200206

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Ken Lashley (CA) Todd McFarlane

Introducing new series artist KEN LASHLEY (X-Men, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man).

"CONSEQUENCE OF SIN," Part One

TODD McFARLANE and KEN LASHLEY continue to expand the SPAWN Universe. With the future in doubt and Medieval Spawn's legacy in question, Spawn, She-Spawn, and Reaper go on the offensive. But a long-time ally has shown his true colors, and Cogliostro rallies an army and a deadly new recruit…GUNSLINGER SPAWN. In Shops: Jul 29, 2020 SRP: $2.99

