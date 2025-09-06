Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Catwoman, Penguin, riddler, two-face

The Penguin, Two Face & Riddler Come to Absolute Batman #12 (Spoilers)

Absolute Penguin, Absolute Two Face and Absolute Riddler join Absolute Catwoman in Absolute Batman #12 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Batman #12 transforms the Penguin, Two Face, and Riddler into darker versions by Bane's hand.

Bruce Wayne’s childhood friends become Gotham's infamous rogues after brutal and tragic changes.

Bane targets Bruce Wayne by disfiguring and breaking those closest to him in shocking new ways.

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta continue to redefine Batman’s world in this twisted DC Comics saga.

From the beginning of Absolute Batman, we met the usual Batman rogue's gallery in a very different way, childhood friends of Bruce Wayne rather than sworn enemies – all but the Joker, the billionaire who runs Gotham. We have seen their petty criminal tendencies alongside Bruce's, but nothing that would set them out as the Gotham supervillains of old.

It was Waylon Jones who first went, transformed into the painfully disfigured King Croc by Bane, the Joker and Ark M. And in this Wednesday's Absolute Batman #12 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, you will also see the heavily promoted Absolute Catwoman. Because not only has Bruce Wayne been transformed…

Because, as a result of the hands of Bane, you see the beginnings of the Absolute Penguin, Absolute Two Face and Absolute Riddler, as Bane has decided to get to Bruce Wayne via those he holds closest to him.

And it begins with Ozzie, or Oswald Cobblepot.

Broken, battered and put back together in a horrifically disfigured form.

And the Absolute Penguin to come. And then there is Harvey Dent.

Not just Absolute Two Face, but Two-Body. And his brain separated into right and left halves.

And then there is Edward Nygma, or Eddie. Who had a different experience with Bane.

Mental anguish rather than physical… to start with at least. Taking out his eyes…

…and letting Eddie Nygma put himself together, and creating an Absolute Riddler.

And all because Bruce Wayne would not submit. So it's alll his fault as well. Absolute Batman #12 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published by DC Comics this Wednesday. With added Absolute Catwoman.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #12

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BANE PRESSES THE ATTACK! Batman is at the mercy of the monstrous Bane. And though his body has seen better days, his mind and spirit are still strong. But how much longer can that withstand Bane's brutal onslaught? $4.99 9/10/2025

