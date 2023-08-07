Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged:

The Comic That Led To UFO Congressional Hearings Is On FOC Today

Less than two weeks ago,, Congress held a hearing in the Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs on UFO phenomenon.

When I first started reporting on comics in 1992, I would not have predicted penning an article about the intersection of comic books, the United States Congress, and UFO coverage. Indeed, it's a rare occurrence when the world of comic books overlaps with congressional news, but this has been one of those weeks, in many ways. Including George Bernard Shaw suing DC Comics for their use of Superman.

Less than two weeks ago, as most of the comic industry was still recovering from San Diego Comic-Con, Congress held a hearing in the Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP). Because we don't call them Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) anymore, they're now UAP. And the ranking Democrat on that subcommittee? None other than Congress's biggest comic book fan and Bleeding Cool reader, US Congressman Robert Garcia, who had just returned from Comic-Con himself.

A rare UFO bipartisan effort in modern American politics, the hearing which centred on testimony from three retired military veterans, made news around the world as it was another critical inflection point in the mainstreaming of UAP and other unexplainable phenomenon. But the comic industry connections don't end with Garcia, they continue right into today's Final Order Cutoff.

Because one can draw a direct line from this recent Congressional hearing to Hunt For The Skinwalker by Zac Thompson and Valeria Burzo, the first issue of which is on FOC today. As reported earlier by Bleeding Cool, the limited comic book series from publisher Boom Studios adapts the 2005 nonfiction book of the same name by Dr. Colm Kelleher and veteran journalist George Knapp. In the book, Kelleher and Knapp chronicle the multi-year scientific investigation into the events at Utah's now-infamous "Skinwalker Ranch", which Kelleher was part of and Knapp was the sole journalist allowed to report on it. That investigation was funded by billionaire Robert Bigelow who was introduced to the late former Senate majority leader, Harry Reid, by Knapp. The investigation chronicled in Hunt For The Skinwalker, along with Bigelow's relationship with Reid, led directly to the creation of the first US government program to study UAP or UFO in 2007 called Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) and another program called Advanced Aerospace Weapons Systems Applications Program (AAWSAP). The research done by AATIP and AAWSAP then led to the creation of Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force (UAPTF) and finally the establishment of the more permanent All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) last year… which was the reason for last month's Congressional hearing. Yes, it's complicated and yes, the US government does love its acronyms even more than superhero comic books, even if they roll off the tongue less easily than SHIELD.

In any case, it's a good bit of fortune for Boom, Kelleher, Knapp, Thomson, and Burzo that fans and retailers are finalizing their orders for Hunt For The Skinwalker #1 right after public confirmation of "non-human biologics" made worldwide news, however much stock you put in it. Retailers should probably factor in the increased public interest in all things paranormal and extraterrestrial when placing those UFO FOC orders today.

And for the curious looking to get collectible editions of the original book and the upcoming graphic novel, it looks like Boom is still taking late pre-orders for the editions offered through their Kickstarter campaign earlier this year. Who knows, maybe Congressman Garcia already has one on reserve…

