DC-Loving Congressman Robert Garcia to Launch Bipartisan Comics Caucus

Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, and Netflix may be avoiding SDCC this year, but Robert Garcia will be in the house!

DC-Loving United States Congressman Robert Garcia is fulfilling the desires of his comic-loving constituents by launching a bi-partisan initiative at San Diego Comic-Con this year. On Twitter, Garcia announced the formation of the Congressional Popular Arts Caucus. The founding of the caucus could mark the biggest connection between the government and the comics industry since Marvel made a comic with Northrop-Grumman to recruit young readers for the military-industrial complex.

One month from now at San Diego Comic-Con we are launching the first ever Congressional Popular Arts Caucus. It will be a bi-partisan caucus focused on the comics industry, gaming, and popular entertainment media. Stay tuned and see you there. 🚀💫💥 — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) June 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Congress has an enourmous role to play around creative rights, fair labor, intellectual property, global piracy, and the future of AI in the industry. I've met Congressmembers who are ready to work and uplift this critical economic industry. We look forward to your input. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) June 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Garcia kept mum on the details of what the Congressional Popular Arts Caucus would do, but he did answer a question to reveal he has followed the latest expression of industry grievances via the #ComicsBrokeMe hashtag.

yes very much so. I followed it closely and these labor and creative concerns are real and need to be addressed and uplifted. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) June 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Can the caucus finally end the longstanding exploitation of creative laborers by the soul-sucking comics business? And, if so, can they do comics "journalism" next?

Elected as Mayor of Long Beach in 2014, Garcia was the youngest, first openly gay, first Latino, and first Snyderbrony mayor of the city. He used his power to promote pro-DC policies, such as hiding secret DC fanboy messages, in the construction of a new community center and calling for the release of the Synder Cut of Justice League, a version of the 2016 film that restores the vision of director Zack Snyder, who was forced to leave the project due to a personal tragedy. Alleged fake feminist Joss Whedon was brought in to finish Snyder's work, but instead of respecting his vision, Whedon replaced all of Snyder's badass Superman scenes with scenes where Cyborg says "booyah." But Snyderbronies — the colloquial term for hardcore fans of Zack Snyder — successfully campaigned for Warner Bros to release the Snyder Cut on HBO Max in 2021. Had Garcia held federal office, perhaps we could have gotten the Snyder Cut even sooner.

Garcia, meanwhile, continued to ascend to national power, winning his election to California's newly redrawn 42nd District and being sworn in in 2023. Garcia soon fulfilled a campaign promise to use the congressional reading room at the Library of Congress to check out some sweet issues. It wasn't the first time Garcia has used politics to further his love of superheroes, especially the ones from the DC Universe. Garcia recently threatened congressional hearings if DCU co-head James Gunn failed to release a plan for the DC cinematic universe by February 1st, and Gunn immediately acquiesced, issuing the plans within 48 hours. Back when he was the DC-Loving mayor of Long Beach, Garcia also famously hid a DC Comics easter egg in the construction of a civic center.

